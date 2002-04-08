Troika Media Group and Southland Conference Announce 2022 Rebrand

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Troika Media Group, Inc. ( TRKA, Financial) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced it will collaborate with the Southland Conference, to rebrand the conference, unify the brand across all platforms and better position the conference for the future of college athletics. Established in 1963, the Southland Conference is an NCAA Division I league with eight member institutions currently located in Texas and Louisiana.

Troika has been at the forefront of college athletics branding for the past five years having worked closely with ESPN College Basketball, ESPN College Football, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Networks and CBS Sports. Troika recently partnered with Yahoo Sports on the first ever NIL deal for current student-athletes participating in March Madness by signing Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren as brand ambassadors.

Troika will work closely with newly appointed Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant, a trailblazer whose broad experience as a college athletics executive runs the spectrum from on-campus to mid-major and most recently a senior leader at the Pac-12 Conference. Grant, a former football student-athlete, is the Southland’s first African American commissioner in its 59-year history.

Commissioner Grant said, “After strategic discussions with our Board of Directors, athletic directors, student-athletes, and fans, we are excited to pursue a brand that reflects this new era of the Southland Conference. In partnership with Troika, we will celebrate the Conference’s unified approach in pursuit of our north star, the student-athlete experience, as well as share the vibrant stories of our institutions and the Gulf Coast region, home of the most passionate and resilient athletic communities in the nation.”

“Chris Grant is the type of leader that inspires everyone around him,” commented Troika’s Senior Account Director, Aaron Sapiro. “We’ve had the opportunity to meet with conference staff, University presidents, Athletic Directors, student-athletes and fans and the Conference is united in a bold, innovative vision for the future.”



Working with the Southland Conference, TMG’s rebranding will include the following:

Brand strategy, including vision, mission, positioning, values and brand personality

A new name for the conference and its sub-brands and properties

A new logo that is uniting and inspirational

Brand voice and brand line

An updated design system for all touchpoints throughout the ecosystem

About the Southland Conference

Founded in Dallas in 1963 and now in its 59th competitive season, the Southland Conference celebrates the academic and competitive achievements of its member institutions and their student-athletes. Based in Frisco, Texas, the league now includes eight members in Louisiana and Texas and sponsors 19 NCAA Division I sports, with NCAA Championships automatic berths in 12 applicable team sports. The Southland Conference has won numerous national championships, including the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS title, and wins regularly in other sports in NCAA postseason play, including the 2021 Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The Conference also features a newly-expanded agreement with ESPN Networks, broadcasting hundreds of competitions each year, and is represented in the national corporate sales marketplace by Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment. The Southland has also served as the host conference for the successful NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game in Frisco since 2011.

About Troika Media Group



Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com



Forward-Looking Statements



