GlobeX Data's Sekur Signs Up with B2B Referral Platform from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)( FRA:GDT, Financial) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has signed with a new B2B referral platform for, SekurBusiness, its, business and government suite of secure communications, such as SekurMail and SekurMessenger. The partnership called The Pinnacle Program from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud.

The Pinnacle Program from PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud, brings together two robust SaaS marketplaces, providing a combined 120,000+ Marketing, Referral and Reseller partners across the network. Pinnacle is powered by PartnerStack's leading PRM platform that serves as the infrastructure to build, launch and scale channel programs that drive revenue as efficiently as possible. Designed as the fastest path to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, and an accelerant to their global distribution agreement process. Tapping into two marketplaces, while supporting new partner acquisition and revenue, the Pinnacle Program serves as a hub for channel growth.

Ingram Micro Cloud is a global division of Ingram Micro and employs more than 1,300 dedicated cloud specialists worldwide. PartnerStack is the only partner platform designed specifically for B2B SaaS channel teams that enables small and medium-sized businesses to build and scale affiliate, referral, and reseller partner programs quickly and sustainably.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "After discussing with Ingram Micro Cloud, we are thrilled to start our B2B affiliate sales initiative with PartnerStack and Ingram Micro Cloud through their Pinnacle Program. This will give SekurBusiness the tools to gain access to over 120,000 reselling and referral partners and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) mostly throughout the United States. The Company plans to integrate the Pinnacle Program in July 2022, and plans to be ready for launch in August/September 2022. We will be using a direct link to bring all reselling and referral partners directly from the Sekur website through the Pinnacle Program, offering a one stop shop system to integrate billing in one simple SaaS system. Additionally, SekurBusiness will be featured in the vast network of Ingram Micro Cloud, increasing visibility of the SekurBusiness suite of solutions globally. We do expect to see increases in business subscriber rates over the coming months as we market our new Sekur business plans for securing businesses emails and messaging communications globally. With over 30 million businesses to target in the USA, we have plenty of opportunities to gain a portion of that market share through B2B programs such as the Pinnacle Program. Businesses small and large are looking for private and secure means of communications and have very little choices, if any, when it comes to email and messenger privacy and security. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to any Big Tech platform, we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We look forward to continue to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

