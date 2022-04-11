Halberd Entering the Medical Metaverse(TM)

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces plans to enter the Metaverse by the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFT's) to monetize certain intellectual properties of the company including but not limited to patents, patents pending, trade secrets, etc.

Halberd is currently in negotiations to engage a team of experts in Metaverse with expertise in non-fungible tokens (NFT's) who can identify growth opportunities by monitoring the evolving marketplace, setting category strategy, and managing key partners essential to our company's growth in this emerging sector.

Halberd is planning a series of non-fungible tokens (NFT's) in the future for its intellectual property rights, including, but not limited to, patents, patents pending, trade secrets, etc. Furthermore, shareholders and non-shareholders will be able to purchase these NTF's through a personalized electronic wallet independently on the NFT market(s). The owners will have tokenized rights to the specific intellectual properties as determined by the company.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO explained, "This will maximize and accelerate liquidity for our shareholders. This will be part of our full-service program, which will include experts furnishing full guidance to shareholders in this process, easily at zero cost to the shareholders. Each shareholder will own, not only common shares in HALB, but, separately, will also own intellectual property rights in the form of these tokens. Shareholders will not just own stock, but each shareholder will also own a fundamental part of the company, enjoying at least two separate sources of liquidity. Halberd now owns the trademark Medical MetaverseTM."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

