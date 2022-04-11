Performance Drink Group Adds Top Industry Veteran James Gracely as New SVP

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PDPG) ("Performance Drink" or the "Company"), a new force in the manufacturing of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drinks, is pleased to announce the hiring of James Gracely, a senior executive with more than 20 years' experience in the Beverage, Health & Wellness industry, as the Company's new Senior Vice President ("SVP").

During his tenure at VPX/Bang Energy, James helped grow annual sales at the company from under $80 million to more than $1 billion dollars, achieving a 10% market share in the energy category. During this period, he held the roles of National Sales Director and Vice President of Sales, managing a sales team of both domestic and international members.

Previously, James was an integral part of the foundation that created Ignite Beverages, a subsidiary of Ignite international. As President of Ignite Beverages, he helped to introduce a portfolio of performance beverages including alkaline water and functional energy, as well as moving into the alcohol space with tequila and vodka.

James was then named Sales Director for Dan Bilzerian's company "Ignite International" where he was responsible for a suite of Ignite products for domestic and international markets, including beverages, CBD products, and vape. With James on board, Ignite turned a $10 million dollar loss in 2019 into a $20 million dollar profit in 2020. He has recently been consulting for beverage and snack brands, helping companies with product placement in convenience, grocery, and military retail.

"James is a game-changer, and we are truly excited to bring him on board as our new SVP," stated PDPG CEO David W. Lovatt. "He brings deep experience and a long track record of relevant success to the table, and we know he will help Performance Drink Group emerge as a leader in the performance beverage space."

About Performance Drink Group

Performance Drink Group is an emerging force in the development, production, and distribution of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink solutions. The company is currently targeting growth in shareholder value through both organic and strategic channels.

For more information, please visit us at Performancedrinkgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Performance Drink's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Performance Drink, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Performance Drink's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Performance Drink cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Performance Drink undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Performance Drink.

