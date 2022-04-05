FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), April 11, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





05/04/2022 EXM 10,770 208.3179 2,243,583.50 06/04/2022 EXM 14,407 202.4619 2,916,868.50 07/04/2022 EXM 10,442 201.5519 2,104,605.40 08/04/2022 EXM 5,122 201.8376 1,033,812.40



Total







- 40,741 203.6982 8,298,869.80

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till April 8, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 40,613,712.35 for No. 215,916 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the .

As of April 8, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,696,692 common shares equal to 4.16% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 8, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,576,974 own common shares on EXM and , excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 853,167,641.79.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

