Emera Teleconference on May 13 to Discuss Q1 2022 Results and Annual General Meeting on May 26

Today Emera (TSX: EMA) announced that it will release itsQ1 2022 results on Friday, May 13, 2022, before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic (8:30 a.m. Eastern) to discuss the results.

Analysts and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-866-521-4909. International parties are invited to participate by dialing 1-647-427-2311. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Company's website, www.emera.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 and entering pass code 2094713.

Emera will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Atlantic (3:00 p.m. Eastern) at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, 1055 Marginal Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

You may participate and vote by attending the meeting in person. As an alternative, Emera is pleased to provide registered shareholders and proxyholders with the ability to participate in the meeting by webcast and exercise voting rights electronically during the meeting. In this way, shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the meeting regardless of their geographic location. To participate virtually in the meeting, visit https%3A%2F%2Fweb.lumiagm.com%2F424923112 and use password: emera2022 (case sensitive).

Protecting the health and safety of shareholders, our team and the community is our top priority. Emera will follow directives under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act and Emergency Management Act regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic in effect at the time of the meeting, which may include limits on gathering and may impose masking and social distancing requirements. Please monitor Emera’s website at www.emera.com for information and updates in this regard.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2021 revenues of more than $5.7 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

