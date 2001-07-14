First American Named One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for Seventh Straight Year

First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF), the premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today that the company is one of this year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This marks the seventh consecutive year that First American has earned a place on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

“The integrity, commitment and teamwork our people display every day is the prime reason we’re consistently honored as one of the premier employers in the nation. This recognition reflects the strength of a culture that has enabled us to lead the transformation of our industry,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American Financial Corporation. “We strongly believe that putting people first matters – a philosophy that begins with our employees, but one that ultimately also benefits our customers, our shareholders and our communities.”

Great Place to Work selected the list of winners using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across a range of role-agnostic criteria that includes race, gender, age and disability status. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

Additional Workplace Culture Recognition

In 2021, First American was named one of the 2021+Best+Workplaces+for+Women™ for the sixth year in a row, and the company was also named one of the 2021+PEOPLE+Magazine+Companies+that+Care%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E. Additionally, First American earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for LGBTQ+ workplace equality, marking the fifth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past seven years. Both this year and last, FCT was also included on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, and last year on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is the premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. Tracing its heritage back to 1889, First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work® selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

