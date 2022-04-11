Galaxy Next Generation Partners with Master Audio Visual, Inc. to Further Expand in Texas

Additional Reseller has Established Relationships Spanning 35 Years

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced it has partnered with Master Audio Visual, Inc., established in 1987 and located in Longview, Texas.

Master Audio Visual, Inc. was impressed by Galaxy's depth of technology products, especially its G2 Communicator and believes these solutions will be in great demand by its customers, integrating the audio and alerts for bells, intercom and paging greatly enhances the security and communication within the school.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to work with Master Audio Visual, Inc. in further expanding our footprint and network in Texas. With over 1,000 school disricts in the state of Texas, Master Audio Visual, Inc. better enables us to sell, install, integrate and service potential new customers."

For additional information on Master Audio Visual, Inc., please visit:

https://www.masterav.com.

Established in 1987 as a privately owned corporation located in Longview, Texas, Master AV began its journey in the AV business selling overhead projectors, carts, slide projectors, and audio cassette recorders to the K-12 markets while emphasizing service and repair with our service department. Shortly after the upstart, we added athletic video equipment and started doing business with high school athletic departments all over Texas. The introduction of the video projector was seen to replace the 16mm projector coaches used and therefore became an instant market for us overnight. A few years later, the video projectors became data/video projectors and once again opened new opportunities for our company. Shortly after they became available, the evolution of replacing overhead projectors in every classroom with data/video projectors became real once schools started putting computers in every classroom. This was the beginning of the integration of AV equipment and the period of expansion into the DFW area, which resulted in the opening of a second office in McKinney, Texas.

Today's technology has advanced greatly and will continue to evolve with collaboration spaces and complete BYOD systems, elaborate presentation systems, advanced control systems with room scheduling services, and complete IP intercom systems that connect and provide security throughout the building. Our markets have expanded into the house of Worship and Corporate while maintaining growth into the K12 and higher education, which resulted in an expansion to a new office in McKinney, Texas with much larger warehousing space in December of 2019. Our corporate offices remain in Longview, Texas, serving the greater East Texas regions North and South while our McKinney offices serves the North Central Texas area.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

