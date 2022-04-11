Altamira Therapeutics Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication on Positive in vitro Data with its Bentrio(TM) Drug-Free Nasal Spray Against SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

Study Confirms in vitro Efficacy / Safety of Bentrio(TM) for Delta Variant

Prophylactic treatment of human nasal mucosa with Bentrio™ was reported to significantly reduce the viral titer vs. controls over 4 days, reaching a maximum reduction of 99% with the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 variant and more than 83% with the Delta variant

Bentrio™ administered 24 hours after infection saw the viral titer decrease by approximately 12-folds, and 3-folds on Day 4

Bentrio™ recently showed positive in vitro test results also against the Omicron variant in separate study

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS) published a peer-reviewed paper confirming the Company's positive research findings regarding the in vitro efficacy and safety of its drug-free nasal spray, Bentrio™, against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.

The subject study, conducted by Altamira, tested the safety and efficacy of Bentrio™ against the Delta variant on an in vitro 3D model of the primary human nasal airway epithelium. Safety was assessed in assays for tight junction integrity, cytotoxicity, and cilia beating frequency. The study authors concluded, "The results suggest that AM-301 is safe and significantly decelerates SARS-CoV-2 replication in cell culture inhibition assays of prophylaxis (pre-viral load application) and mitigation (post-viral load application). Its physical (non-pharmaceutical) mechanism of action, safety and efficacy, warrant additional investigations both in vitro and in vivo for safety and efficacy against a broad spectrum of airborne viruses and allergens."

Separately, on March 11, the Company announced positive efficacy data from testing its Bentrio™ nasal spray in vitro against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

"We are encouraged by the study reported by IJMS, which demonstrates that Bentrioproduced substantial reduction in the viral titer from infection with SARS-CoV-2," said Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman, and CEO. "With our COVAMID clinical trial, which we initiated in March 2022, we are now testing Bentrio in patients suffering from acute COVID-19. Enrolment has been progressing swiftly so far, and we hope to complete the randomized controlled study during the third quarter."

"Already in the marketplace in selected European and soon also the first Asian countries, Bentrio offers an affordable, drug-free means of protection against airborne viruses and allergens," Mr. Meyer added. "We are actively continuing to expand Bentrio's commercialization footprint -- driven by our recently established OTC Consumer Health business unit."

The IJMS article, "Drug-Free Nasal Spray as a Barrier against SARS-CoV-2 and Its Delta Variant: In Vitro Study of Safety and Efficacy in Human Nasal Airway Epithelia," is available at https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23074062.

About International Journal of Molecular Sciences

International Journal of Molecular Sciences is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal providing an advanced forum for biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, molecular biophysics, molecular medicine, and all aspects of molecular research in chemistry, and is published semimonthly online by MDPI (https://www.mdpi.com/journal/ijms).

About Bentrio™

AM-301, marketed as Bentrio™, is a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio™ forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. For more info, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/our-products/bentrio.

Bentrio™ is being distributed in selected European countries and is expected to become available through distributors in further countries in Europe, Asia and MENA. In the US, Altamira submitted a 510(k) application of Bentrio™ in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, which is currently under review by the FDA.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

