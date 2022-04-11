Intercept Music Selects Workhouse as Agency of Record for Global Campaign

The drive includes international media and trade relations for launch and promotional sustainment of Intercept Music's revolutionary digital distribution platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Workhouse (https://www.workhousepr.com), one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies, announced it was selected as Agency of Record for Intercept Music, a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independent labels and musical artists who seek creative solutions to their financial future.

Workhouse will develop integrated promotional campaigns that synchronize global communication efforts while executing a comprehensive launch strategy, ongoing public relations, celebrity seeding, and imaginative creative content. The assignment is effective immediately.

Founded by veteran music and tech industry heavyweights, Intercept Music's team has helped artists earn more than 100 Grammys and hundreds of notable industry awards. Intercept's marriage of music and tech builds a dynamic digital stage for independent labels and emerging artists by providing new power tools to distribute music directly to the masses and major streaming platforms.

The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com .

Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music, noted, "Adam Nelson's Workhouse has a proven track record of putting clients on the biggest platforms possible. Working with world-class brands, that's no small feat. With our ambition and the capabilities we've put together, we're gratified to have the vision and horsepower of Workhouse help us explode into the independent music market.

Intercept Music Champions Creative Iconoclasts.

The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue.

House of Independents.

Intercept Music gives artists and their labels immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition, Intercept Music's powerful, proprietary social media marketing and promotional Software creates an effective communication channel for promoting music, merch, and performances. The company's fully managed advertising, promotional services, and the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores give independent labels all the revenue-generating tools of any major label, bar none.

Commandeer Your Career.

Intercept Music empowers artists and labels alike with bespoke data intelligence, A&R, and marketing to maximize creative and economic potential. With decades of experience and a dozen software patents for technology constructed into products like Skype, Intercept has built a home for independent artists and bands.

"We've worked very hard to make Intercept Music be the ultimate service for independent musicians, bar none," Chairman Ralph Tashjian noted. "So we welcome Workhouse to our team of industry experts focused on helping artists make money through music, across all channels. Workhouse is all-in on this vision, and their portfolio of building visibility across art, music, and culture sets us up for success."

W O R K H O U S E is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 22 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, UnitedMasters, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Chase Contemporary, Versace and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit http://www.workhousepr.com.

