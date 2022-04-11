Jorge Gomez Joins Moderna as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq:MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines today announced that Jorge Gomez will join Moderna as Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, May 9, 2022. He will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel.

"I am pleased to welcome Jorge to Moderna as our Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Committee," said Mr. Bancel. "As we grow and scale the company globally, Jorge's experience leading the financial functions of multinational healthcare companies will be an asset to our team. Jorge's passion for sustainability and ESG aligns closely with Moderna's vision to make corporate responsibility a critical part of who we are and what we do. I look forward to working with Jorge as we continue to deliver on our strategic priorities to ultimately impact human health with mRNA medicines."

Mr. Gomez joins Moderna from Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (Nasdaq: XRAY) where he served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since August 2019. At Dentsply Sirona, he was responsible for leading the global finance organization, including strategic finance, FP&A, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Corporate Audit and Investor Relations, and the Information Technology function. In addition, Mr. Gomez was responsible for leading Dentsply Sirona's sustainability and ESG program.

Prior to Dentsply Sirona, Mr. Gomez spent 13 years at Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), a Fortune 14 company, where he most recently served as CFO and previously held positions including Medical Segment CFO, Pharmaceutical Segment CFO, Corporate Treasurer and Corporate Controller. Prior to Cardinal Health, Mr. Gomez held positions of progressive financial and business leadership at General Motors, including in New York City, Singapore, Belgium, and Brazil.

"It is a privilege for me to join an organization that is focused on developing transformative medicines to address major public healthcare challenges worldwide," said Mr. Gomez. "I look forward to working with the team on this great mission."

Mr. Gomez received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Hartford and his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the National University of Colombia. Mr. Gomez serves on the Board of Directors for Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL) and for Pear Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PEAR).

David Meline, Moderna's current CFO, has decided to retire and will remain with the Company as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition of the CFO role to Mr. Gomez.

"I am very thankful to David for having decided to come out of retirement in the spring of 2020 to help us get Moderna ready for commercialization in record time. Moderna was an early-stage development, U.S. focused company when David joined us. He goes back into retirement after having helped transform Moderna into a global commercial company. He has built a great team and strong financial business processes. It has been a pleasure to work with him, and I wish him and his wife a wonderful time."

