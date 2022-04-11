Protiviti Ranked #15 on the Fortune '100 Best Companies to Work For' List

PR Newswire

Consulting firm recognized during its 20th anniversary year

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the prestigious Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the eighth consecutive year. To determine the list, Great Place to Work® gathered and analyzed confidential survey responses of more than 870,000 employees in organizations that have at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience survey questions about trust, respect, fairness and camaraderie in the workplace. In addition, companies provided demographic data and information on their culture, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, innovation efforts, and recruiting, training, benefits and recognition programs to demonstrate why they are a great workplace for all.

As the world continues to be a dynamic and challenging place, our people remain our number one priority.

"Our recognition on this year's list is a tribute to our people's ongoing resilience in the face of the global challenges and upheavals of the last 12 months. We're glad to have successfully supported them during these turbulent times and grateful for their deep commitment to delivering innovative and exceptional solutions to our clients," said Protiviti president and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Receiving this honor in 2022 is especially significant to us because it's a milestone year as we celebrate our firm's 20th anniversary."

"As the world continues to be a dynamic and challenging place, our people remain our number one priority," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We offer a deeply-rooted culture of integrity, inclusion and innovation and a genuine spirit of collaboration, together with an extensive range of programs and benefits to support our people in work and life. The feedback we receive from them tells us they feel a strong sense of belonging, shared values and empowerment."

Protiviti offers employees meaningful rewards and benefits, including gender-neutral paid parental leave, sabbaticals, backup childcare, on- and off-the job training, tuition reimbursement and a robust mentoring program. In addition, Protiviti's global diversity, equity and inclusion initiative strives to foster an organization where everyone can thrive.

The Fortune 100 Best list is highly competitive. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization. They are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow."

In 2021, Protiviti was also named as a Best Workplace for Diversity™, Working Parents™, Millennials™, and Women™ and was ranked #14 on the list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™. In addition, the firm was named to the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Editor's note: photos available upon request

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-ranked-15-on-the-fortune-100-best-companies-to-work-for-list-301522886.html

SOURCE Protiviti