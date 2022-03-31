Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Apella Capital, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, General Dynamics Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Apella Capital, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $709 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apella Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 221,099 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 490,908 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 688,983 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 674,445 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 189,758 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 134,541 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83. The stock is now traded at around $244.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $53.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $421.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 490,908 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $165.04 and $181.94, with an estimated average price of $173.32. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 189,758 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $149.73 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $164.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.521700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 143,743 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 457,531 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $50.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.915600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 400,165 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 482.60%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 44,901 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.38 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Sold Out: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $33.69.

Reduced: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.56%. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $149.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 13,402 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $108.21, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 15,604 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 34.1%. The sale prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 7,805 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.34%. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 44,436 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.08%. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 8,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 25.45%. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $53.93, with an estimated average price of $51.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 7,957 shares as of 2022-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apella Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Apella Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apella Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apella Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apella Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles