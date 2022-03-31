Apella Capital, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

New Purchases: ARKK, GD, UAL, WFC, DE, NKE, ALL, XOM, ANTM, ZION, CVS, BDX, BR, DFAI, EMR, COP, TMO, V, AMD, DIA, SOXX, AVXL, PLTR,

ARKK, GD, UAL, WFC, DE, NKE, ALL, XOM, ANTM, ZION, CVS, BDX, BR, DFAI, EMR, COP, TMO, V, AMD, DIA, SOXX, AVXL, PLTR, Added Positions: BND, VBR, VTI, MTUM, BNDX, VWO, EFV, VT, VSS, VEA, USMV, QUAL, BSV, AAPL, VTEB, WST, MSFT, ITOT, EEMV, IAGG, ESGU, IEFA, EFAV, ADP, JNK, ESGD, EAGG, CVX, ESGV, VSGX, PG, VEU, COST, VGIT, BRK.B, SPDW, INTC, AMZN, AVUV, ESGE, BIV, IWB, ABT, SHY, SPY, GOOGL, DHR, ABBV, AVEM, KMB, SCHG, JPM, SUSB, DIS, DFAE, BAC, AVUS, CMCSA, CSCO, HD, SPEM, VXF, JNJ, VYM, NFLX, VZ, AVDV, AVDE, ACWX, ZTS, BX, EMXC, IVV, RTX, QCOM, ESML, IWM, NVDA, T, IGSB, BA, MRK, KO, OEF, DHI, ORCL, GE, SCHF, PEP, UNH, IBM,

BND, VBR, VTI, MTUM, BNDX, VWO, EFV, VT, VSS, VEA, USMV, QUAL, BSV, AAPL, VTEB, WST, MSFT, ITOT, EEMV, IAGG, ESGU, IEFA, EFAV, ADP, JNK, ESGD, EAGG, CVX, ESGV, VSGX, PG, VEU, COST, VGIT, BRK.B, SPDW, INTC, AMZN, AVUV, ESGE, BIV, IWB, ABT, SHY, SPY, GOOGL, DHR, ABBV, AVEM, KMB, SCHG, JPM, SUSB, DIS, DFAE, BAC, AVUS, CMCSA, CSCO, HD, SPEM, VXF, JNJ, VYM, NFLX, VZ, AVDV, AVDE, ACWX, ZTS, BX, EMXC, IVV, RTX, QCOM, ESML, IWM, NVDA, T, IGSB, BA, MRK, KO, OEF, DHI, ORCL, GE, SCHF, PEP, UNH, IBM, Reduced Positions: VTV, MUB, VIG, SUB, BOND, VNQ, SHM, OMFL, VCIT, JPIN, JPME, PGX, REET, VCSH, OMFS, VTIP, VGSH, FDHY, BSCM, VSDA, IJR, SPSM, TIP, PDBC, MGC, XLSR, ICF, PH, SBUX, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCT, BSCU, EMB, EMLP, FISR, GEM, GSSC, CMF, SPMD, SCHV, BSCS, VB, BSCR, VOO, LW, GWX, IWV, BK,

VTV, MUB, VIG, SUB, BOND, VNQ, SHM, OMFL, VCIT, JPIN, JPME, PGX, REET, VCSH, OMFS, VTIP, VGSH, FDHY, BSCM, VSDA, IJR, SPSM, TIP, PDBC, MGC, XLSR, ICF, PH, SBUX, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCT, BSCU, EMB, EMLP, FISR, GEM, GSSC, CMF, SPMD, SCHV, BSCS, VB, BSCR, VOO, LW, GWX, IWV, BK, Sold Out: DFAC, DFAX, DFUS, DFAT, DFAS, DFIV, VUSB, VGK, DFAU, KKR, EBND, IEF, QQQ, SCHB, SPLB, TLT, VMBS, XLNX, SLI, SLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, General Dynamics Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Apella Capital, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $709 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 221,099 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 490,908 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 688,983 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 674,445 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 189,758 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $96.99, with an estimated average price of $70.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 134,541 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83. The stock is now traded at around $244.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $53.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $421.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 490,908 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $165.04 and $181.94, with an estimated average price of $173.32. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 189,758 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $149.73 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $164.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.521700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 143,743 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99. The stock is now traded at around $45.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 457,531 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $50.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.915600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 400,165 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 482.60%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $99.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 44,901 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.38 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $33.69.

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.56%. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $149.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 13,402 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 25.47%. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $108.21, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 15,604 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 34.1%. The sale prices were between $99.42 and $114.47, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 7,805 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.34%. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 44,436 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.08%. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 8,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 25.45%. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $53.93, with an estimated average price of $51.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Apella Capital, LLC still held 7,957 shares as of 2022-03-31.