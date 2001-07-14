Tri Pointe Assurance To Offer Bellevue-Based Escrow Services

Today, Tri Pointe Homes®, one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders in the United States based on equity market capitalization, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tri+Pointe+Assurance®, will commence title and escrow operations in Bellevue, Washington in order to provide seamless closing options for Tri Pointe’s homebuyers. With Tri Pointe Homes’ existing local escrow service provider, All+City+Escrow, sunsetting its services, Tri Pointe Assurance will pick up where All City Escrow left off, including by hiring virtually all of All City Escrow’s employees.

Since its founding in 1991, All City Escrow has provided escrow services for thousands of Tri Pointe homebuyers in the region. All City Escrow, a Bellevue-based company that has provided escrow services, currently handles escrow procedures, real estate contracts and mortgage transactions in the Puget Sound area. Its president, Sherri Austin, plans on retiring after her illustrious career.

“Tri Pointe Homes and All City Escrow have been close partners in the Pacific Northwest for decades,” said Ken Krivanec, Division President of Tri Pointe Homes Washington. “We are always looking for ways to provide simplicity and transparency for buyers, and All City Escrow has been a great partner in executing that vision throughout the closing process. As Sherri moves on to her life’s next chapter, we’re thrilled to have Tri Pointe Assurance continue All City Escrow’s exceptional work.”

As the title insurance and escrow services company for Tri Pointe Homes, Tri Pointe Assurance benefits Tri Pointe homebuyers by streamlining the closing process. It offers comprehensive title insurance and escrow settlement services to buyers of new homes built by Tri Pointe Homes’ family of homebuilders in multiple markets across the country.

“Tri Pointe’s integrated homebuying services – from financing, to insurance, to escrow – are designed to make the homebuying process easier than ever,” said Ron Turner, president of Tri Pointe Solutions, Tri Pointe’s integrated settlement services company. “With All City Escrow closing its doors, it made sense to have their talented team members join our team of experts dedicated to helping Tri Pointe homebuyers every step of the way.”

"A distinguished partnership between two companies for more than 30 years is a rare and rewarding experience,” said Sherri Austin, president of All City Escrow. “All City Escrow’s and Tri Pointe Homes’ shared values of exceptional customer service and attention to detail allowed us to develop a long-lasting trust with our customers. All City Escrow truly appreciates and treasures this unassailable relationship with Tri Pointe Homes.”

Tri Pointe Homes Washington, formerly known as Quadrant Homes®, has been building homes in Washington state for 52 years. Tri Pointe Homes Washington recently won Sales Team of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Online Sales Counselor of the Year at the 2021 Seattle Tribute Homebuilding Awards.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes Washington, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripointehomes.com%2F

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified TM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 50 years ago under the name Quadrant Homes®, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Washington state real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

