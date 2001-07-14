Verint Announces Compliance Recording for Zoom, Streamlining Compliance Review and Analysis for Regulated Industries

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the availability of its new compliance recording integration with Zoom. This integration will help heavily regulated businesses centrally capture, retain, analyze, and retrieve communications from Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings scenarios – including voice calling, video meetings, and screen sharing. Verint’s Compliance Recording native integration with Zoom helps organizations leverage the latest digital collaboration channels while enabling compliance with industry regulations and international banking standards.

“For decades, traditional on-premise PBX systems were used to support the compliance requirements in regulated markets. Today, UCaaS and cloud-based collaboration solutions are increasingly replacing these traditional systems for this purpose,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “The new Verint Compliance Recording integration with Zoom now enables organizations in heavily regulated sectors to capture, archive, analyze and retrieve interactions in one platform.”

Verint provides a comprehensive range of compliance capture capabilities allowing businesses to fully control their recording policy down to a user or group level. For over 10 years, Verint has supplied hundreds of customer organizations worldwide with sophisticated compliance capabilities supporting leading UC, trading turret, mobile, and IP telephony platforms. Its solution framework has been at the forefront of meeting new compliance challenges through a combination of secure compliance technology, powerful automation, and an open approach to ease integration and boost data intelligence.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the extensive adoption of mobile and unified communications (UC). This is the case even for organizations that traditionally operate under stringent regulations, such as those in financial services, investment firms, public sector and healthcare,” said Gary Sorrentino, Deputy CIO, Zoom. “Verint’s integration with Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings enables us to help businesses adopt the latest communication technologies while meeting strict regulatory demands. As the world is moving toward hybrid-working, allowing regulated users to communicate beyond traditional voice platforms is a must and increases the competitive advantage for regulated organizations.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

