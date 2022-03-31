Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, McKesson Corp

New Purchases: SHW, AVGO, NKE, ADSK, HLT, EDR, EDR, ADBE, TOST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, Autodesk Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, McKesson Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Campbell Capital Management Inc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,456 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,582 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,328 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 61,935 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 71,485 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 18,305 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $533.23 and $670.92, with an estimated average price of $593.78. The stock is now traded at around $588.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 27,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 14,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.09 and $158, with an estimated average price of $147.51. The stock is now traded at around $144.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 84,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,016 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $39.02.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.38 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $20.48.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 70.57%. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 60,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 70.94%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.298000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.55%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 39,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 47.07%. The sale prices were between $159.93 and $207.74, with an estimated average price of $177.85. The stock is now traded at around $196.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 28,844 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Genius Sports Ltd by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 166,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.25%. The sale prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 2,145 shares as of 2022-03-31.