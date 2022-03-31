Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, McKesson Corp

- New Purchases: SHW, AVGO, NKE, ADSK, HLT, EDR, EDR, ADBE, TOST,
- Added Positions: FB, FISV, DIS, SWKS, GOOG, PYPL, RNP,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, CSCO, CCI, AAPL, MSFT, PK, GENI, ABNB, PG, HT,
- Sold Out: PFE, MCK, BMY, NCLH, DAL, AXP, MPW, MA, IWM, NVDA, SNAP, PEP, GBTC, SHOP, BX, NYCB, BBBY, KD,
For the details of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,456 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,582 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,328 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 61,935 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 71,485 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 18,305 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $533.23 and $670.92, with an estimated average price of $593.78. The stock is now traded at around $588.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 27,250 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 14,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.09 and $158, with an estimated average price of $147.51. The stock is now traded at around $144.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 84,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,016 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $39.02.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.38 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $20.48.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 70.57%. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $39.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 60,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 70.94%. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.298000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.55%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 39,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 47.07%. The sale prices were between $159.93 and $207.74, with an estimated average price of $177.85. The stock is now traded at around $196.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 28,844 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Genius Sports Ltd by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 166,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Campbell Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.25%. The sale prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Campbell Capital Management Inc still held 2,145 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying