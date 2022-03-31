Selway Asset Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Broadcom Inc, Gores Guggenheim Inc

- New Purchases: PYPL, AAP, GME,
- Added Positions: ZBH, CWH, PMF, CSCO, GS, FB, ABBV, GOOGL, PEP, SVXY, FDX, CARR, FISV, PII, ETN, C, CVX, JNJ, RTX, VSTO, BRK.B, OTIS, MLPB,
- Reduced Positions: ABC, AVGO, GGPI, QCOM, BMY, T, CVS, INTC, BHK, DWACU, BGB, PARA, MPC, LCID, CMI, VGT, FRA, ET, OSTK,
- Sold Out: WFC, JOE, ATIP,
For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Selway Asset Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,484 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,725 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,216 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 44,700 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 119,905 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $110.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 46,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.8 and $241.65, with an estimated average price of $220.18. The stock is now traded at around $222.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $189.59, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.33 and $129.58, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $127.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.783200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
Selway Asset Management added to a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $62.78, with an estimated average price of $54.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.81 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $53.63.Sold Out: The St. Joe Co (JOE)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $44.12 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Selway Asset Management. Also check out:
1. Selway Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Selway Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Selway Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Selway Asset Management keeps buying