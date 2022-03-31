Selway Asset Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Broadcom Inc, Gores Guggenheim Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, AAP, GME,

Boise, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, GameStop Corp, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Broadcom Inc, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Wells Fargo, The St. Joe Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2022Q1, Selway Asset Management owns 74 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,484 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,725 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,216 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 44,700 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 119,905 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $110.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 46,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.8 and $241.65, with an estimated average price of $220.18. The stock is now traded at around $222.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $189.59, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.33 and $129.58, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $127.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 211.11%. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.783200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $62.78, with an estimated average price of $54.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.81 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $53.63.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in The St. Joe Co. The sale prices were between $44.12 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.57.