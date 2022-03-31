Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

New Purchases: EPD, FB, NEM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlton+hofferkamp+%26+jenks+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 127,280 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 339,949 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.94% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,753 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 112,156 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,993 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,885 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 97.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 339,949 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,177 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2022-03-31.