TRH Financial, LLC Buys Linde PLC, Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc

2 hours ago
Investment company TRH Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Aflac Inc, 3M Co, sells PPG Industries Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2022Q1, TRH Financial, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TRH Financial, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 824,276 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 165,502 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,432 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,693 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 38,364 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.25%
New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $318.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 20,767 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.83 and $229.87, with an estimated average price of $209.75. The stock is now traded at around $217.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 29,718 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 77,640 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.604400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 42,018 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 2136.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 105,201 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1035.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 99,770 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.46 and $195.12, with an estimated average price of $154.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 57,410 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $218.27 and $304.24, with an estimated average price of $257.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,849 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 78,642 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $42.91 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $146.19 and $182.92, with an estimated average price of $164.2.



