TRH Financial, LLC Buys Linde PLC, Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Aflac Inc, 3M Co, sells PPG Industries Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Ecolab Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2022Q1, TRH Financial, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 824,276 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 165,502 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,432 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,693 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 38,364 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.25%

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $270.99 and $346.41, with an estimated average price of $309.39. The stock is now traded at around $318.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 20,767 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.83 and $229.87, with an estimated average price of $209.75. The stock is now traded at around $217.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 29,718 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.32 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $85.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 77,640 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.604400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 42,018 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 2136.42%. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 105,201 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1035.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 99,770 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.46 and $195.12, with an estimated average price of $154.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 57,410 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $218.27 and $304.24, with an estimated average price of $257.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,849 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 78,642 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $42.91 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $44.77 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $49.22.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $146.19 and $182.92, with an estimated average price of $164.2.