Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys The Mosaic Co, Alcoa Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Waste Management Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,715 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,640 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 153,034 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,004 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,982 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $39 and $71.34, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.21 and $95.06, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $277.95 and $366, with an estimated average price of $325.66. The stock is now traded at around $268.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.935100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,225 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.53 and $274.36, with an estimated average price of $243.84. The stock is now traded at around $224.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 127.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,270 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 169.63%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.35 and $138.65, with an estimated average price of $103.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $196.8 and $241.65, with an estimated average price of $220.18. The stock is now traded at around $222.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,494 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $179.41. The stock is now traded at around $147.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,089 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.29 and $73.56, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54.Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $138.2 and $174.22, with an estimated average price of $158.02.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $223.31, with an estimated average price of $141.27.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $125.17 and $262.29, with an estimated average price of $182.37.
