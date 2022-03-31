Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys The Mosaic Co, Alcoa Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Waste Management Inc

New Purchases: MOS, AA, TIP, SBNY, VALE, JLL, VRTX, TECK, PBR, CCS, EPAM, PYPL, LAC, SBLK, CTVA, SNOW, SWK, GSLC, TS,

Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, CVE, GLD, XOM, UNP, AAP, U, GM, EQIX, BIPC, OKTA, IVV, PAC, KGC, ETSY, O, NTR, FANG, HON, IJR, ICE, PODD, HDB, GNRC, KBR, NKE, RTX, NOW, SMPL, CMG, ADBE, MUB, EFA,

Reduced Positions: WM, AAPL, SCHW, HUBS, SPLK, NXPI, TJX, TEAM, LLY, MBB, MDLZ, SDY, CVX, D, COST, GWRE, CRWD, SHYG, PG, DLR, SHW, VTI, SAP, PWR, SHOP, VSS, DEO, HEDJ, MELI, EMR, HYG, SUB, LQD, DWX, AMAT, VZ, VWO, GOGO, FM, UPST, ASML, RUN, SBUX, BA, EWJ, MMYT, AGG, EEM, EFG, USMV, AER, LOW, MCD, MKC,

Sold Out: APO, MRVL, SIVB, HRI, SE, TWLO, RBLX, GXO, LNG, BABA, YUMC, SOFI, SOFI, AMRC, OSK, YETI, CNC, MTTR, DOCU, SPOT, AXON, USFR, LEA, SPG, AMT, ALK, GH, AFRM, CPNG, SLG, LICY, FERG, DRE, MINT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, Alcoa Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Signature Bank, Cenovus Energy Inc, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Waste Management Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,715 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,640 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 153,034 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,004 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,982 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $39 and $71.34, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.21 and $95.06, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $277.95 and $366, with an estimated average price of $325.66. The stock is now traded at around $268.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $17.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.935100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,225 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.53 and $274.36, with an estimated average price of $243.84. The stock is now traded at around $224.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 127.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,270 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 169.63%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $181.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 102.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.35 and $138.65, with an estimated average price of $103.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $196.8 and $241.65, with an estimated average price of $220.18. The stock is now traded at around $222.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,494 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $179.41. The stock is now traded at around $147.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,089 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.29 and $73.56, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $138.2 and $174.22, with an estimated average price of $158.02.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $223.31, with an estimated average price of $141.27.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $125.17 and $262.29, with an estimated average price of $182.37.