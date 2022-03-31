Rfg Holdings, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Cor

- New Purchases: SGOL, ILF,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VDE, VONV, XOP, SYLD, IVV, AAPL, AMLP,
- Reduced Positions: IGBH, VXF, OXY, XOM, VGT,
- Sold Out: VBK, PFXF, JNK, FMHI, MUB, HYMB, VNQ, RPG, XLG, F, VUG, NVDA,
For the details of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rfg+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 81,998 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 520,776 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) - 123,032 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 108,959 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.88%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 145,562 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 344,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $30.39, with an estimated average price of $26.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 88,644 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 281.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 196,165 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $110.55, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 108,959 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $224.28 and $282.83, with an estimated average price of $246.23.Sold Out: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.28.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.21 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $103.45.Sold Out: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $53.56.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)
Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $57.28.
