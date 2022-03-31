Rfg Holdings, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Cor

New Purchases: SGOL, ILF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rfg Holdings, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Rfg Holdings, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 81,998 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 520,776 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) - 123,032 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 108,959 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.88% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 145,562 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 344,050 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $30.39, with an estimated average price of $26.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 88,644 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 281.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 196,165 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $110.55, with an estimated average price of $95.6. The stock is now traded at around $107.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 108,959 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $224.28 and $282.83, with an estimated average price of $246.23.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.21 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $103.45.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $57.28.