RK Asset Management, LLC Buys FutureFuel Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Marten Transport

New Purchases: REGN, AEL,

REGN, AEL, Added Positions: FF, MRTN, CPB, NEU,

FF, MRTN, CPB, NEU, Reduced Positions: ANAT, UHAL, BKE, FIZZ, KHC, BRK.B, MHK, JJSF, SEIC, NWLI, NPK,

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FutureFuel Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Marten Transport, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Asset Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, RK Asset Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 62,987 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78% National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 54,755 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) - 217,615 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 214,963 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Buckle Inc (BKE) - 246,623 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.12 and $698.43, with an estimated average price of $632.11. The stock is now traded at around $737.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 407 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 639.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 275,297 shares as of 2022-03-31.

RK Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Marten Transport Ltd by 1212.87%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.83, with an estimated average price of $17.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,260 shares as of 2022-03-31.