Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

- New Purchases: BIL,
- Added Positions: ABT,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA,
- Sold Out: SCHX, SSO, DIA, SCHH, IJJ, SCHG, QQQ, LQD, HYG, IVV, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,155,869 shares, 96.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,960 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 2,273 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 4,864 shares, 0.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,318 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio.
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 96.01%. The holding were 1,155,869 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $74, with an estimated average price of $63.98.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $325.8 and $366.22, with an estimated average price of $345.9.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89.
