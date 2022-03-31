Everence Capital Management Inc Buys CBRE Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, Prologis Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Visa Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: AKAM, WY, XPEL, PKG, CINF, KAR, MTOR, ECOL, NUE, CVBF, KALU, PCRX, ATI, NVEE, MD, OFG, ASO, MTRN, THRY, CARS, TWNK, QURE, ITOS, SUPN, SXC, CRSR, EPAC, FBRT, FBRT, RILY, LMAT, WRLD, USPH, MODV, PSMT, PRAA, POLY, MLI, VIVO, JACK, CUTR, WSR, AMBC, NKTR, DBD,
- Added Positions: CBRE, TSLA, NVDA, COP, PLD, ADBE, CSCO, AMD, KEYS, INTU, SNPS, SPGI, HD, COST, JPM, APH, ORCL, FTNT, NOW, ADP, CRM, AVGO, FB, ABBV, ABT, CTSH, TMO, UNP, EA, ITW, LLY, T, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, DHR, EQIX, FDS, IT, TXN, KMB, LOW, MCD, RMD, RHI, UPS, AXP, ROK, UTL, EPAM, APD, AMT, CSX, CDNS, SCHW, KO, NEE, TT, MMC, NTAP, ORLY, SIG, TRMB, VRSN, WMT, BR, LTHM, ANSS, ADSK, AVA, ACLS, BDX, BMY, KMX, CI, DCOM, HRL, ILMN, TILE, NKE, NSC, PNC, QCOM, ROL, STX, SPTN, TRV, SBUX, SYY, TGT, WRB, WHR, ZBRA, EBAY, DAL, TEL, MSCI, AAL, SYF, QRVO, KHC, EPAY, CYH, DLTR, ECPG, HZO, MLM, NWBI, WSFS, PRLB, LNTH, ARNC, AEL, AWR, ADI, CWT, CAKE, COKE, COLB, CBU, CCRN, NPO, FWRD, HAFC, HUBG, IIIN, ISBC, VIAV, MMSI, MCHP, NTCT, PBH, PFS, TDS, TBBK, THS, UCTT, UCBI, AAWW, GPRE, VG, ALGT, IVR, MXL, XYL, CUBI, BLMN, PLAY, IRT, XNCR, SMPL, TFC, BRC, PARA, ISRG, OSUR, ONTO, TWO, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: LYB, V, VZ, PG, CL, DIS, BLK, MA, INTC, ROP, VRSK, MTCH, GILD, USB, UNH, FDX, CPB, DLX, HUM, EMR, ROST, ES, SBAC, ICE, STT, NDAQ, EXR, DUK, GWW, WBA, BSX, BIIB, GL, VRTX, SPG, WAT, PRU, HCA, PYPL, ATVI, VTRS, BXP, EXPE, CLB, CTLT, TRUP, CTXS, NEM, HSIC, IBM, MRK, CENX, DDD, PPBI, ANDE, INN, OPI, CVS, AWK, CERN, CMCSA, MED, SITC, K, FBC, GIS, SKT, INDB, FISV, MTD, DG, BLL, PAYX, SEDG,
- Sold Out: CHTR, PPG, AME, RRC, FTV, WTS, GPN, TROW, LKQ, INFO, XLNX, GTLS, MHK, AEE, UAL, VTR, ONB, NWL, FLT, FCPT, DGX, VNO, WAB, MGLN, BIO, EPRT, CLX, FRT, FFBC, BBY, ARE, FMBI, GPS, LQDT, HTLD, IRM, JNPR, FLGT, OGN, CLW, EHTH, SLQT, SAFE, VREX, CHUY, NMIH, ICHR, CARA, TRHC, CHCT, GNL, SAH, MHO, HTH, BHE, BIG, BLFS, BKE, CENT, FSS, JJSF, LZB, PGTI, FIZZ, NP, EGHT, UEIC, UHT, USNA, VVI, ZUMZ, BNED, ORGO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,030 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 75,496 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.63%
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.88 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $111.98. The stock is now traded at around $118.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $37.28 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,740 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $145.98. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $138.15, with an estimated average price of $122.85. The stock is now traded at around $137.457900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: XPEL Inc (XPEL)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in XPEL Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $72.6, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 456.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.85 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,673 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 120,377 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $140.76 and $164.9, with an estimated average price of $152.45. The stock is now traded at around $165.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,067 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.298000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 173,990 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 69.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,266 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $545.52 and $647.58, with an estimated average price of $587.53.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $173.1, with an estimated average price of $145.75.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $134.37.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $22.76.Sold Out: Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $138.95 and $193.75, with an estimated average price of $157.2.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81.
