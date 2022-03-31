Everence Capital Management Inc Buys CBRE Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, Prologis Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Visa Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: AKAM, WY, XPEL, PKG, CINF, KAR, MTOR, ECOL, NUE, CVBF, KALU, PCRX, ATI, NVEE, MD, OFG, ASO, MTRN, THRY, CARS, TWNK, QURE, ITOS, SUPN, SXC, CRSR, EPAC, FBRT, FBRT, RILY, LMAT, WRLD, USPH, MODV, PSMT, PRAA, POLY, MLI, VIVO, JACK, CUTR, WSR, AMBC, NKTR, DBD,

Goshen, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CBRE Group Inc, ConocoPhillips, Prologis Inc, Adobe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Visa Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everence Capital Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Everence Capital Management Inc owns 724 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,030 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 75,496 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.63%

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.88 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $111.98. The stock is now traded at around $118.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $37.28 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,740 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $145.98. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $138.15, with an estimated average price of $122.85. The stock is now traded at around $137.457900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in XPEL Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $72.6, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 456.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.85 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,673 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 120,377 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $140.76 and $164.9, with an estimated average price of $152.45. The stock is now traded at around $165.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,067 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.298000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 173,990 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 69.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 50,266 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $545.52 and $647.58, with an estimated average price of $587.53.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $173.1, with an estimated average price of $145.75.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $146.09, with an estimated average price of $134.37.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $138.95 and $193.75, with an estimated average price of $157.2.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $122.65 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $139.81.