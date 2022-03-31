Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Dutch Bros Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, LOW, NVDA, VIG, NKE, GS, VHT, AMD, PSI, SCHX, KRE,
- Added Positions: GOOG, FND, ADBE, AAPL, MSFT, BA, AMZN, BKNG, SBUX, BRK.B, FB, V, JPM, DOCU, WFC, IVV, JNJ, NVO, TJX, OFLX, MTD, BAC, TSCO,
- Reduced Positions: QSR, SPY, FFIV, LSXMA, VRSN,
- Sold Out: BABA, PDD, BROS, HD, VTIP, VMW, LGIH, QQQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,517 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,012 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 51,686 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Visa Inc (V) - 50,861 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 4,003 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64. The stock is now traded at around $351.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1. The stock is now traded at around $204.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,902 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.783200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $81 and $130.27, with an estimated average price of $101.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 83,072 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 693.02%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,839 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $66.12, with an estimated average price of $51.6.Sold Out: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $62.77, with an estimated average price of $50.93.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28.
