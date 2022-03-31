Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Dutch Bros Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, LOW, NVDA, VIG, NKE, GS, VHT, AMD, PSI, SCHX, KRE,

NFLX, LOW, NVDA, VIG, NKE, GS, VHT, AMD, PSI, SCHX, KRE, Added Positions: GOOG, FND, ADBE, AAPL, MSFT, BA, AMZN, BKNG, SBUX, BRK.B, FB, V, JPM, DOCU, WFC, IVV, JNJ, NVO, TJX, OFLX, MTD, BAC, TSCO,

GOOG, FND, ADBE, AAPL, MSFT, BA, AMZN, BKNG, SBUX, BRK.B, FB, V, JPM, DOCU, WFC, IVV, JNJ, NVO, TJX, OFLX, MTD, BAC, TSCO, Reduced Positions: QSR, SPY, FFIV, LSXMA, VRSN,

QSR, SPY, FFIV, LSXMA, VRSN, Sold Out: BABA, PDD, BROS, HD, VTIP, VMW, LGIH, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Adobe Inc, Lowe's Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Dutch Bros Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennett Selby Investments Lp. As of 2022Q1, Bennett Selby Investments Lp owns 62 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,517 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,012 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 51,686 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Visa Inc (V) - 50,861 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 4,003 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64. The stock is now traded at around $351.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,406 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1. The stock is now traded at around $204.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,902 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $171.47, with an estimated average price of $160.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.783200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $81 and $130.27, with an estimated average price of $101.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 83,072 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 693.02%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,839 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $25.53 and $66.12, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $62.77, with an estimated average price of $50.93.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.8.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28.