Millicom (TIGO) recognized once again as a Great Place to Work in Central America, Paraguay, Colombia and Bolivia







Luxembourg, April 11, 2022 – Millicom, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and digital services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America through its TIGO brand, has been recognized once again as one of the best places to work in the region, obtaining the 5th position in the category "Best multinationals in Central America and the Caribbean".

In the Great Place to Work ® (GPTW) 2022 ranking for each country, the company obtained the 1st place in Paraguay, 2nd place in Costa Rica, 3rd place in Bolivia and Nicaragua, 4th place in El Salvador and 5th place in Honduras. In addition, two TIGO operations were awarded in the ranking "Best places to work in Central America with more than 2,500 employees", ranking 1st place in Guatemala and 4th place in Panama. Tigo also achieved ninth place in the "Best Places to Work for Women" category in Colombia, highlighting its efforts to promote a gender-equal work environment in all countries with Millicom and TIGO operations.

“At TIGO we take tremendous pride in being recognized in the Great Place to Work rankings, solidifying our status as one of the top employers in Latin America,” said Susy Bobenrieth, Millicom EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This recognition shows, once again, our commitment to investing in our people, nurturing our talent, and providing the best possible work environment for everyone. We are taking concrete steps to make sure we are as fair, diverse and equitable as possible.”

Each year the prestigious Great Place to Work Survey recognizes the top companies to work for in each country and the region. The ranking is based on anonymous and rigorous employee surveys, which analyze responses to key elements such as respect, camaraderie, fairness, trust, and pride in belonging to the organization. In Latin America, the Best Workplaces stand out by creating a safe environment, providing two-way communication with leadership, and a genuine sense of caring among colleagues. When companies do all they can to create safe and encouraging workplaces, employees, in return, give the very best they can.

-END-

Courtesy Pictures: Picture 1, Picture 2, Picture 3, Picture 4

For further information, please contact:

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachments