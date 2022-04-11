XPhyto, Biosensors Market and Product Developments on Platform-Based Oral Dissolvable Biosensors for Oral Health and Infectious Disease

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a market and product development report on its Sublingual oral dissolvable film ("ODF") biosensor development pipeline. The Company's oral dissolvable products are based on the ODF platform technology developed by its wholly owned German subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"), which incorporates proprietary biosensor molecules developed by XPhyto's recently acquired and wholly owned Germany subsidiary, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a").

The integration of Vektor and 3a technologies has created a pipeline of rapid screening test products with near-term commercialization potential. Vektor is a German drug manufacturer, developer, and research organization located in the district of Biberach, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, and 3a is an innovative medical diagnostics developer located Southeast of Stuttgart, Germany. 3a specializes in the development of rapid point-of-care pathogen screening tests with a pipeline of biosensor screening products for bacterial and viral infectious diseases which include stomatitis, periimplantitis, periodontitis, group A strep, and influenza A. Positive detection of the causative pathogen results in enzymatic release of an extreme (but safe) bitter compound. No medical training, analytical equipment or power supply is required. The biosensors function as a quick test for heightened levels of certain targeted diseases, bacteria and viruses to indicate whether further medical attention is advisable. The global biosensor market is expected to reach US$42 billion by 2027 according to Global Market Insights.

In Q3 2021, the Company received an EU commercial registration number to sell its first biosensor for oral inflammation and is currently building a sales and marketing strategy focused on the oral health cosmetic dentistry market. The Company is reviewing its biosensor development pipeline to identify the priority commercialization programs, which will likely include at least one oral health application. The Global Dental Services Market was approximately US$435 billion in 2021 according to MedicalExpo e-magazine and projected to reach US$698.8 billion by 2030.

The Company continues to develop its infectious disease biosensor products, including for pandemic threats such as influenza A and COVID-19. The influenza A program is supported by German grant funding through the calendar year.

In collaboration with third-party European medical product marketing and distribution firms, XPhyto is working to focus and finalize its sales plan and to prioritize its biosensor development pipeline as it targets commercialization of additional biosensor products for the European markets.

Delivery of XPhyto's biosensor products is accomplished using the Company's oral thin film drug delivery platform. The ODF platform is highly versatile, capable of delivering a wide-range of active pharmaceutical ingredients in addition to the Company's innovative biosensor molecules. Oral thin film drug delivery is a large and growing international industry which provides an alternative to conventional solid and liquid oral dosage forms. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global market for thin film drug manufacturing will be worth US$15.98 billion by 2024 while Precedence Research estimates the global drug delivery market to reach US$2,047 billion by 2030.

Executive management of XPhyto's biosensor and drug delivery business is led by Prof. Dr. Beckert, managing director of Vektor Pharma TF GmbH.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a diversified bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulation, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and manufacture, standardization, and evaluation of psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological conditions. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

