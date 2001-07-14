Rivian CFO to Participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
On Wednesday, April 13, Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit. At 2:05pm ET, Claire will join a fireside chat where she will be in discussion with John Murphy, Managing Director, Bank of America Global Research. A live webcast of the fireside chat is available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005914/en/

