Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 29, 2022

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on April 29, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on April 28, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date: April 29, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. CT Webcast: ir.swn.com US/Canada: 877-883-0383 International: 412-902-6506 Access code: 6924406

A replay of the call will also be available until May 6, 2022 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 3957714.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com%2Fresponsibility.

