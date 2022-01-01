The Cheesecake Factory Named to Fortune's '100 Best Companies to Work For' List for Ninth Time

The+Cheesecake+Factory+Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has been recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the ninth consecutive year, according to Fortune and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The+Cheesecake+Factory%26reg%3B+ranked+58+on+the+list, which recognizes companies that showed exceptional care for their employees and their communities during a historically challenging time. The prestigious list is determined in large part by an anonymous employee survey that measures attributes describing a great employee experience including high levels of trust, respect, pride and camaraderie, as well as the company’s broader community impact.

“The Cheesecake Factory is very honored to be named on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the ninth year in a row,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “I extend my sincerest gratitude to each of our more than 45,000 staff members for how they have navigated through all of the challenges this past year, while continuing to create delicious, memorable experiences for our guests, supporting each other and our local communities.”

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of more than 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. To see the complete list of companies on the list, please visit https%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2Fbest-companies%2F2022%2F.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. To learn more, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

