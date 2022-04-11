Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Riley Permian Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 11, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on May 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2022.

Riley_Exploration_Permian_Logo.jpg

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.
Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:
Rick D'Angelo
405-438-0126
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA21843&sd=2022-04-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riley-permian-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301523127.html

SOURCE Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA21843&Transmission_Id=202204111605PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA21843&DateId=20220411
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles