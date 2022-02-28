Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $593 million and distributions of $300 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

2/28/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

3/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






Advisory

$23,369

($577)

$934

$ -

$23,726

Japan Subadvisory

10,067

60

650

(85)

10,692

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,272

(68)

334

-

6,538

Total Institutional Accounts

39,708

(585)

1,918

(85)

40,956

Open-end Funds

46,775

(188)

1,684

(166)

48,105

Closed-end Funds

12,416

180

514

(49)

13,061

Total AUM

$98,899

($593)

$4,116

($300)

$102,122

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

favicon.png?sn=NY21661&sd=2022-04-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-march-2022-301523175.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21661&Transmission_Id=202204111615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21661&DateId=20220411
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles