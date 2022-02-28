Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2022

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $593 million and distributions of $300 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 2/28/2022 Flows Appreciation Distributions 3/31/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $23,369 ($577) $934 $ - $23,726 Japan Subadvisory 10,067 60 650 (85) 10,692 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,272 (68) 334 - 6,538 Total Institutional Accounts 39,708 (585) 1,918 (85) 40,956 Open-end Funds 46,775 (188) 1,684 (166) 48,105 Closed-end Funds 12,416 180 514 (49) 13,061 Total AUM $98,899 ($593) $4,116 ($300) $102,122

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

