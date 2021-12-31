Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALABASAS, Calif., April 11, 2022

CALABASAS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

AH4R_Logo_041020.jpg

Live conference call


Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "Investor relations"



Conference call replay


Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13728838#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.comunder "Investor relations"

Date accessible through:

May 20, 2022

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Nicholas Fromm
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Megan Grabos
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA21821&sd=2022-04-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-announces-dates-of-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301523196.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA21821&Transmission_Id=202204111635PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA21821&DateId=20220411
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles