Salvus Wealth Management, LLC Buys CarMax Inc, Clarivate PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Cerner Corp, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: FIS, PYPL, GD,
- Added Positions: KMX, CLVT, GOOG, TPX, MRK, SBUX, CDW, AEM, MSFT, FB, RH, VZ, AMZN, NFLX, CMCSA, V, ABNB, THO, DIS, AAPL, ADSK, AXP, MA, BKNG, NVR, UNH, ABT, ADBE, AMT, MC, ADI, NOW, TGT, BAM, ECPG, CCI, NKE, CRM, SSNC, CSCO, AWI, ANET, ALGT, ACN, TXN, UPS, APD, JNJ, AMAT, BLK, D, DEO, ASTS, MO, AMWD, CINF, ZTS, LLY, FAST, PM, IT, NVDA, PAYX, TRV, DS,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, INTC, AON, GOOGL, LOW, ORLY, NSC, CVX, TSLA, SCHW, L, CTVA, Y, GOLD, INGR, EOG,
- Sold Out: CERN, KL, BEN, STX, SHOP, VTRS, GHC, GWRE,
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 38,856 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,768 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,321 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 49,901 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 97,260 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,943 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83. The stock is now traded at around $243.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 876 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.48 and $127.01, with an estimated average price of $107.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,105 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $24.51, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 159,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 79,926 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,364 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 128.91%. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,639 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 78.50%. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $208.13, with an estimated average price of $183.1. The stock is now traded at around $172.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,102 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $92.54.Sold Out: (KL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.49 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $39.65.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $30.61.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.23.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 34.15%. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 17,885 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 57.31%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 6,115 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Salvus Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 32.54%. The sale prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2576.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Salvus Wealth Management, LLC still held 141 shares as of 2022-03-31.
