Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Cambria Tail Risk ETF

New Purchases: SH, TEQI, TBX, PBW, GSSC, PFXF, XMHQ, PSQ, QSY, QYLD, KLAC, BKNG, FNDF, RWJ, DIVO, NOW, PLW, KRE, GSIE, RWL, SLB, SPGP, NRG, KEY, CE, AFMC, EFG, XOP, FALN, SVXY, TDVG, AAP, ONB, CHRW, PPH, VDE, GSG, OIH, JEMA, MAXR, TEL, UPST, JOF, NUV, NEM, X, SCCO, PEG, SCHC, PCAR, SMH, OXY, CFG, AFL, CHPT, CHPT, AIG, DEM, ZS, VONE, VLUE, FLTR, BST, TIPZ, PAYC, IDV, IJJ, ITA, ITB, USO, LUMN, PGF, STPZ, SQQQ, PSP, ONEV, FUBO, IXN, FPEI, SPCE, STNE, PCT, MMT, XFOR,

SH, TEQI, TBX, PBW, GSSC, PFXF, XMHQ, PSQ, QSY, QYLD, KLAC, BKNG, FNDF, RWJ, DIVO, NOW, PLW, KRE, GSIE, RWL, SLB, SPGP, NRG, KEY, CE, AFMC, EFG, XOP, FALN, SVXY, TDVG, AAP, ONB, CHRW, PPH, VDE, GSG, OIH, JEMA, MAXR, TEL, UPST, JOF, NUV, NEM, X, SCCO, PEG, SCHC, PCAR, SMH, OXY, CFG, AFL, CHPT, CHPT, AIG, DEM, ZS, VONE, VLUE, FLTR, BST, TIPZ, PAYC, IDV, IJJ, ITA, ITB, USO, LUMN, PGF, STPZ, SQQQ, PSP, ONEV, FUBO, IXN, FPEI, SPCE, STNE, PCT, MMT, XFOR, Added Positions: QQQ, MSFT, SCHX, SPY, PHDG, XLK, DIA, IEF, DBAW, SLQD, JHMM, AAPL, IWD, XBI, XLP, IJR, BNDX, IYR, IWB, SCHG, DGRO, VIOO, BOTZ, JEPI, SHYG, VO, IVV, JPIB, VNQ, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, ESGU, FPE, IEMG, NOBL, QUAL, SPDW, VIG, VTV, XLE, BA, GOOGL, TGT, EAGG, OMFL, SHY, VTIP, VYM, T, GS, IBM, JPM, V, DOW, AGG, IWF, NUSC, SCHE, DVN, NFLX, TMO, GSBD, ARKK, FVD, GOVT, OMFS, SCHB, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, NSC, VZ, BX, AVGO, MPC, AFIF, CWB, EFV, HYGH, JHMD, JHML, NUMV, SCHA, SDG, SDY, SUSB, COP, HON, OKE, FB, PYPL, ESGD, FLRN, FTSL, IHI, IJH, IOO, IVW, JHSC, JMST, MGK, NUMG, SPYG, TIP, UVXY, VEA, XLF, ADBE, APD, AEP, ADP, BLK, BMY, CAT, LLY, EL, F, ISRG, MCD, MDT, MU, NUE, PFE, CRM, SO, ENPH, SE, UBER, DKNG, VNT, FIXD, ITOT, IUSB, IWR, MGV, PSR, RYT, SLV, USMV, VB, VCSH, VTEB, AMD, NLY, BP, CSX, CME, CSCO, CCI, DE, DOV, ENB, GIS, LHX, IDXX, ITI, MMC, MPW, MET, MS, NKE, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, LIN, PG, O, UNP, RTX, WMT, DIS, WFC, WMB, NAZ, ETV, MELI, AWK, ULTA, ENOV, ABST, LYB, GM, OCGN, SNOW, RBLX, BFLY, BND, CIBR, CMF, COMT, DVY, EFA, FEM, FMHI, FNDC, FNY, FTXR, HDV, HSCZ, IBB, IVE, IWC, LMBS, LVHI, MBB, MFEM, MGC, PFF, SPYD, VHT, VPU, VSS, VV, PLD, ACN, ALL, AMT, ATNI, BTI, COF, CCL, FIS, CI, C, CTSH, CMCSA, DXC, PRMW, DEO, DLR, D, EMR, EPD, FCX, GE, GPC, INTU, SWKH, MDLZ, LUB, MAR, MSI, NVS, OMC, WPM, TXN, UPS, VLO, ANTM, WDC, WTW, CMG, ET, VVR, FAX, CIK, SWZ, BKT, MIN, BHK, EVN, CSQ, JRO, FAM, DIAX, DSM, HIL, EVR, CAF, PRTS, KW, STLA, RSSS, GDO, DG, EDF, GBAB, KMI, GWRS, TWTR, BRX, MTNB, AMAL, ALC, PLBY, ACWI, ARKQ, CDC, DBEF, DFAU, DWAS, FNDA, FPXI, FTLS, FUMB, HNDL, HYD, HYG, IGEB, IJK, IWP, KEMQ, LIT, MTUM, MUNI, MXI, NULG, OEF, PSET, PZA, RAFE, RYH, SCHM, SCZ, SHM, SMDV, SPYV, SUSA, TGIF, VBK, VBR, VGT, VLU, VMBS, XLV, XMMO, XSOE, XSVM,

QQQ, MSFT, SCHX, SPY, PHDG, XLK, DIA, IEF, DBAW, SLQD, JHMM, AAPL, IWD, XBI, XLP, IJR, BNDX, IYR, IWB, SCHG, DGRO, VIOO, BOTZ, JEPI, SHYG, VO, IVV, JPIB, VNQ, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, ESGU, FPE, IEMG, NOBL, QUAL, SPDW, VIG, VTV, XLE, BA, GOOGL, TGT, EAGG, OMFL, SHY, VTIP, VYM, T, GS, IBM, JPM, V, DOW, AGG, IWF, NUSC, SCHE, DVN, NFLX, TMO, GSBD, ARKK, FVD, GOVT, OMFS, SCHB, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, NSC, VZ, BX, AVGO, MPC, AFIF, CWB, EFV, HYGH, JHMD, JHML, NUMV, SCHA, SDG, SDY, SUSB, COP, HON, OKE, FB, PYPL, ESGD, FLRN, FTSL, IHI, IJH, IOO, IVW, JHSC, JMST, MGK, NUMG, SPYG, TIP, UVXY, VEA, XLF, ADBE, APD, AEP, ADP, BLK, BMY, CAT, LLY, EL, F, ISRG, MCD, MDT, MU, NUE, PFE, CRM, SO, ENPH, SE, UBER, DKNG, VNT, FIXD, ITOT, IUSB, IWR, MGV, PSR, RYT, SLV, USMV, VB, VCSH, VTEB, AMD, NLY, BP, CSX, CME, CSCO, CCI, DE, DOV, ENB, GIS, LHX, IDXX, ITI, MMC, MPW, MET, MS, NKE, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, LIN, PG, O, UNP, RTX, WMT, DIS, WFC, WMB, NAZ, ETV, MELI, AWK, ULTA, ENOV, ABST, LYB, GM, OCGN, SNOW, RBLX, BFLY, BND, CIBR, CMF, COMT, DVY, EFA, FEM, FMHI, FNDC, FNY, FTXR, HDV, HSCZ, IBB, IVE, IWC, LMBS, LVHI, MBB, MFEM, MGC, PFF, SPYD, VHT, VPU, VSS, VV, PLD, ACN, ALL, AMT, ATNI, BTI, COF, CCL, FIS, CI, C, CTSH, CMCSA, DXC, PRMW, DEO, DLR, D, EMR, EPD, FCX, GE, GPC, INTU, SWKH, MDLZ, LUB, MAR, MSI, NVS, OMC, WPM, TXN, UPS, VLO, ANTM, WDC, WTW, CMG, ET, VVR, FAX, CIK, SWZ, BKT, MIN, BHK, EVN, CSQ, JRO, FAM, DIAX, DSM, HIL, EVR, CAF, PRTS, KW, STLA, RSSS, GDO, DG, EDF, GBAB, KMI, GWRS, TWTR, BRX, MTNB, AMAL, ALC, PLBY, ACWI, ARKQ, CDC, DBEF, DFAU, DWAS, FNDA, FPXI, FTLS, FUMB, HNDL, HYD, HYG, IGEB, IJK, IWP, KEMQ, LIT, MTUM, MUNI, MXI, NULG, OEF, PSET, PZA, RAFE, RYH, SCHM, SCZ, SHM, SMDV, SPYV, SUSA, TGIF, VBK, VBR, VGT, VLU, VMBS, XLV, XMMO, XSOE, XSVM, Reduced Positions: XLG, VXUS, RSP, MOAT, XME, XLU, GD, CVS, STZ, VTI, PRU, MA, SQ, COST, TSN, TWLO, FBND, GLD, XLI, CDNS, DLTR, NEE, JNJ, CRWD, LOW, QCOM, SBUX, TMUS, ARKF, BIV, IWM, LQD, INTC, IXUS, JPST, SCHF, MMM, ABT, CVX, ANGL, IEFA, VCIT, FDX, GBCI, TT, ES, UNH, BABA, TTD, PLTR, ARKG, ARKW, BOND, FLOT, IEI, SCHV, SNSR, STIP, VOE, VUG, CB, ATVI, MO, AMAT, RIOT, BDX, DHR, ETN, XOM, JLL, KMB, LRCX, TJX, TSM, MYI, NEA, EIM, AWI, LULU, NXPI, HCA, PANW, ZTS, AMH, SYF, KEYS, SPOT, DOCU, AGGY, AOR, BAB, BLOK, IGIB, EEM, EMB, ESGV, EUFN, GLDM, GSY, GTO, HYLB, HYLS, IAU, NUAG, PBUS, PGX, PJUN, REET, SCHO, SPEM, SPLV, SUSL, TLT, UJUN, VOT, VSGX, XLY, ASML, AXP, ANSS, AON, BCE, SAM, SCHW, CINF, CTAS, GLW, CMI, DVA, EXP, EW, GILD, HAL, ICE, LMT, SPGI, MBWM, NOC, NVO, PPL, PXD, PFG, PSA, REGN, ROK, ROP, RY, SRE, SONY, LUV, SWK, HIO, CLM, MCR, SPE, NAC, WIW, DAL, GOF, PM, VRSK, GNRC, PSX, PDI, MPLX, ABBV, IQV, MGP, CRSP, MRNA, ZM, AEPPZ, MP, AGZ, BKLN, BSV, BUFR, CALF, CEMB, CRBN, CSB, IGSB, DIVB, DON, EFAV, ESGE, ESML, FLQM, FMB, GLDI, GUNR, HTRB, IAGG, ICLN, ICVT, IQLT, ISDX, IUS, IWY, IYW, JMOM, JPEM, MDIV, MDY, MILN, MSOS, MUB, NUEM, ONEY, PBSM, PCY, PHB, PIE, QMOM, RDVY, RPG, RWK, SCHP, SLVO, SUB, TFI, VEU, VIGI, VOX, VT, VWO, XLB,

XLG, VXUS, RSP, MOAT, XME, XLU, GD, CVS, STZ, VTI, PRU, MA, SQ, COST, TSN, TWLO, FBND, GLD, XLI, CDNS, DLTR, NEE, JNJ, CRWD, LOW, QCOM, SBUX, TMUS, ARKF, BIV, IWM, LQD, INTC, IXUS, JPST, SCHF, MMM, ABT, CVX, ANGL, IEFA, VCIT, FDX, GBCI, TT, ES, UNH, BABA, TTD, PLTR, ARKG, ARKW, BOND, FLOT, IEI, SCHV, SNSR, STIP, VOE, VUG, CB, ATVI, MO, AMAT, RIOT, BDX, DHR, ETN, XOM, JLL, KMB, LRCX, TJX, TSM, MYI, NEA, EIM, AWI, LULU, NXPI, HCA, PANW, ZTS, AMH, SYF, KEYS, SPOT, DOCU, AGGY, AOR, BAB, BLOK, IGIB, EEM, EMB, ESGV, EUFN, GLDM, GSY, GTO, HYLB, HYLS, IAU, NUAG, PBUS, PGX, PJUN, REET, SCHO, SPEM, SPLV, SUSL, TLT, UJUN, VOT, VSGX, XLY, ASML, AXP, ANSS, AON, BCE, SAM, SCHW, CINF, CTAS, GLW, CMI, DVA, EXP, EW, GILD, HAL, ICE, LMT, SPGI, MBWM, NOC, NVO, PPL, PXD, PFG, PSA, REGN, ROK, ROP, RY, SRE, SONY, LUV, SWK, HIO, CLM, MCR, SPE, NAC, WIW, DAL, GOF, PM, VRSK, GNRC, PSX, PDI, MPLX, ABBV, IQV, MGP, CRSP, MRNA, ZM, AEPPZ, MP, AGZ, BKLN, BSV, BUFR, CALF, CEMB, CRBN, CSB, IGSB, DIVB, DON, EFAV, ESGE, ESML, FLQM, FMB, GLDI, GUNR, HTRB, IAGG, ICLN, ICVT, IQLT, ISDX, IUS, IWY, IYW, JMOM, JPEM, MDIV, MDY, MILN, MSOS, MUB, NUEM, ONEY, PBSM, PCY, PHB, PIE, QMOM, RDVY, RPG, RWK, SCHP, SLVO, SUB, TFI, VEU, VIGI, VOX, VT, VWO, XLB, Sold Out: DFAC, TAIL, DFUS, ZIP, SPD, TDIV, DFAS, DOG, RWM, DFAX, COIN, PAVE, JETS, UAL, AFRM, ROKU, BUD, RCL, NGG, EXPE, LCID, NET, PATH, ETSY, DFIV, FDN, FLYT, FMBI, EBIZ, VXF, ICF, SPHD, SPLG, ABNB, XMLV, USFD, TER, DD, ECL, UAA, XLC, IJT, MSTR, FEMB, MRVL, KNX, IDLV, IJS, U, INFO, JNK, PSCH, DHI, PLCE, CRL, PENN, CARR, OKTA, CGC, WFH, SKIN, VXX, WDAY, MARA, VNLA, CMBS, WYNN, DFAT, AXON, MCHP, SSO, XSLV, AZN, SCHZ, PDN, EDOC, RIVN, ATIP, QSI, ICLR, JFR, NTES, CX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC. As of 2022Q1, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owns 721 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+advisor+solutions+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 340,490 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 82,955 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,298 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.86% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,655 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.43% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,096 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 466,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.01 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.832400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 159,487 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 211,989 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.72 and $72.66, with an estimated average price of $59.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,349 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,841 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $340.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 93,655 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 110,298 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 344,746 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $439.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 82,955 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 308,976 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 343.93%. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.51, with an estimated average price of $17.58.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The sale prices were between $18.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.69.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $31.12.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.84 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $59.14.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 97.58%. The sale prices were between $317.55 and $372.66, with an estimated average price of $343.1. The stock is now traded at around $338.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC still held 741 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 75.47%. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC still held 24,964 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC still held 34,967 shares as of 2022-03-31.