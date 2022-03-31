Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Cambria Tail Risk ETF

- New Purchases: SH, TEQI, TBX, PBW, GSSC, PFXF, XMHQ, PSQ, QSY, QYLD, KLAC, BKNG, FNDF, RWJ, DIVO, NOW, PLW, KRE, GSIE, RWL, SLB, SPGP, NRG, KEY, CE, AFMC, EFG, XOP, FALN, SVXY, TDVG, AAP, ONB, CHRW, PPH, VDE, GSG, OIH, JEMA, MAXR, TEL, UPST, JOF, NUV, NEM, X, SCCO, PEG, SCHC, PCAR, SMH, OXY, CFG, AFL, CHPT, CHPT, AIG, DEM, ZS, VONE, VLUE, FLTR, BST, TIPZ, PAYC, IDV, IJJ, ITA, ITB, USO, LUMN, PGF, STPZ, SQQQ, PSP, ONEV, FUBO, IXN, FPEI, SPCE, STNE, PCT, MMT, XFOR,
- Added Positions: QQQ, MSFT, SCHX, SPY, PHDG, XLK, DIA, IEF, DBAW, SLQD, JHMM, AAPL, IWD, XBI, XLP, IJR, BNDX, IYR, IWB, SCHG, DGRO, VIOO, BOTZ, JEPI, SHYG, VO, IVV, JPIB, VNQ, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, ESGU, FPE, IEMG, NOBL, QUAL, SPDW, VIG, VTV, XLE, BA, GOOGL, TGT, EAGG, OMFL, SHY, VTIP, VYM, T, GS, IBM, JPM, V, DOW, AGG, IWF, NUSC, SCHE, DVN, NFLX, TMO, GSBD, ARKK, FVD, GOVT, OMFS, SCHB, AMZN, AMGN, BAC, NSC, VZ, BX, AVGO, MPC, AFIF, CWB, EFV, HYGH, JHMD, JHML, NUMV, SCHA, SDG, SDY, SUSB, COP, HON, OKE, FB, PYPL, ESGD, FLRN, FTSL, IHI, IJH, IOO, IVW, JHSC, JMST, MGK, NUMG, SPYG, TIP, UVXY, VEA, XLF, ADBE, APD, AEP, ADP, BLK, BMY, CAT, LLY, EL, F, ISRG, MCD, MDT, MU, NUE, PFE, CRM, SO, ENPH, SE, UBER, DKNG, VNT, FIXD, ITOT, IUSB, IWR, MGV, PSR, RYT, SLV, USMV, VB, VCSH, VTEB, AMD, NLY, BP, CSX, CME, CSCO, CCI, DE, DOV, ENB, GIS, LHX, IDXX, ITI, MMC, MPW, MET, MS, NKE, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, LIN, PG, O, UNP, RTX, WMT, DIS, WFC, WMB, NAZ, ETV, MELI, AWK, ULTA, ENOV, ABST, LYB, GM, OCGN, SNOW, RBLX, BFLY, BND, CIBR, CMF, COMT, DVY, EFA, FEM, FMHI, FNDC, FNY, FTXR, HDV, HSCZ, IBB, IVE, IWC, LMBS, LVHI, MBB, MFEM, MGC, PFF, SPYD, VHT, VPU, VSS, VV, PLD, ACN, ALL, AMT, ATNI, BTI, COF, CCL, FIS, CI, C, CTSH, CMCSA, DXC, PRMW, DEO, DLR, D, EMR, EPD, FCX, GE, GPC, INTU, SWKH, MDLZ, LUB, MAR, MSI, NVS, OMC, WPM, TXN, UPS, VLO, ANTM, WDC, WTW, CMG, ET, VVR, FAX, CIK, SWZ, BKT, MIN, BHK, EVN, CSQ, JRO, FAM, DIAX, DSM, HIL, EVR, CAF, PRTS, KW, STLA, RSSS, GDO, DG, EDF, GBAB, KMI, GWRS, TWTR, BRX, MTNB, AMAL, ALC, PLBY, ACWI, ARKQ, CDC, DBEF, DFAU, DWAS, FNDA, FPXI, FTLS, FUMB, HNDL, HYD, HYG, IGEB, IJK, IWP, KEMQ, LIT, MTUM, MUNI, MXI, NULG, OEF, PSET, PZA, RAFE, RYH, SCHM, SCZ, SHM, SMDV, SPYV, SUSA, TGIF, VBK, VBR, VGT, VLU, VMBS, XLV, XMMO, XSOE, XSVM,
- Reduced Positions: XLG, VXUS, RSP, MOAT, XME, XLU, GD, CVS, STZ, VTI, PRU, MA, SQ, COST, TSN, TWLO, FBND, GLD, XLI, CDNS, DLTR, NEE, JNJ, CRWD, LOW, QCOM, SBUX, TMUS, ARKF, BIV, IWM, LQD, INTC, IXUS, JPST, SCHF, MMM, ABT, CVX, ANGL, IEFA, VCIT, FDX, GBCI, TT, ES, UNH, BABA, TTD, PLTR, ARKG, ARKW, BOND, FLOT, IEI, SCHV, SNSR, STIP, VOE, VUG, CB, ATVI, MO, AMAT, RIOT, BDX, DHR, ETN, XOM, JLL, KMB, LRCX, TJX, TSM, MYI, NEA, EIM, AWI, LULU, NXPI, HCA, PANW, ZTS, AMH, SYF, KEYS, SPOT, DOCU, AGGY, AOR, BAB, BLOK, IGIB, EEM, EMB, ESGV, EUFN, GLDM, GSY, GTO, HYLB, HYLS, IAU, NUAG, PBUS, PGX, PJUN, REET, SCHO, SPEM, SPLV, SUSL, TLT, UJUN, VOT, VSGX, XLY, ASML, AXP, ANSS, AON, BCE, SAM, SCHW, CINF, CTAS, GLW, CMI, DVA, EXP, EW, GILD, HAL, ICE, LMT, SPGI, MBWM, NOC, NVO, PPL, PXD, PFG, PSA, REGN, ROK, ROP, RY, SRE, SONY, LUV, SWK, HIO, CLM, MCR, SPE, NAC, WIW, DAL, GOF, PM, VRSK, GNRC, PSX, PDI, MPLX, ABBV, IQV, MGP, CRSP, MRNA, ZM, AEPPZ, MP, AGZ, BKLN, BSV, BUFR, CALF, CEMB, CRBN, CSB, IGSB, DIVB, DON, EFAV, ESGE, ESML, FLQM, FMB, GLDI, GUNR, HTRB, IAGG, ICLN, ICVT, IQLT, ISDX, IUS, IWY, IYW, JMOM, JPEM, MDIV, MDY, MILN, MSOS, MUB, NUEM, ONEY, PBSM, PCY, PHB, PIE, QMOM, RDVY, RPG, RWK, SCHP, SLVO, SUB, TFI, VEU, VIGI, VOX, VT, VWO, XLB,
- Sold Out: DFAC, TAIL, DFUS, ZIP, SPD, TDIV, DFAS, DOG, RWM, DFAX, COIN, PAVE, JETS, UAL, AFRM, ROKU, BUD, RCL, NGG, EXPE, LCID, NET, PATH, ETSY, DFIV, FDN, FLYT, FMBI, EBIZ, VXF, ICF, SPHD, SPLG, ABNB, XMLV, USFD, TER, DD, ECL, UAA, XLC, IJT, MSTR, FEMB, MRVL, KNX, IDLV, IJS, U, INFO, JNK, PSCH, DHI, PLCE, CRL, PENN, CARR, OKTA, CGC, WFH, SKIN, VXX, WDAY, MARA, VNLA, CMBS, WYNN, DFAT, AXON, MCHP, SSO, XSLV, AZN, SCHZ, PDN, EDOC, RIVN, ATIP, QSI, ICLR, JFR, NTES, CX,
For the details of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+advisor+solutions+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 340,490 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 82,955 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,298 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.86%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,655 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.43%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,096 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 466,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.01 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.832400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 159,487 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 211,989 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.72 and $72.66, with an estimated average price of $59.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,349 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,841 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $340.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 93,655 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 110,298 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 344,746 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $439.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 82,955 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 308,976 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 343.93%. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,273 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.Sold Out: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.51, with an estimated average price of $17.58.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.Sold Out: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The sale prices were between $18.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.69.Sold Out: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The sale prices were between $29.59 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $31.12.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.84 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $59.14.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 97.58%. The sale prices were between $317.55 and $372.66, with an estimated average price of $343.1. The stock is now traded at around $338.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC still held 741 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 75.47%. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC still held 24,964 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC still held 34,967 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC. Also check out:
1. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC keeps buying