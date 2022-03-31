Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys VMware Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

- New Purchases: VMW, AEM, ED, GD, MMP, RTX, NRK, VOT, GE, EAD, PTRA, SHCR, NOVN, INVZ,
- Added Positions: SCHX, DFAS, VTI, VOO, SCHA, DFAI, SCHB, VHT, BSV, SCHP, SCHF, SNOW, BND, AXP, IWO, IWN, EFAV, VEA, VFH, VNQI, NFLX, VB, LRCX, JNJ, VO, IEMG, XLU, IWM, ADBE, VPU, VOE, SCHC, VBR, VBK, EBAY, BA, BAM, DHR, JPM, MCD, NVDA, PFE, PG, CRM, SBUX, WMT, IEFA, MGNI, PYPL, TEAM, TWLO, SMAR, CRWD, AVUS, DBEF, DFAE, DGS,
- Reduced Positions: FB, TSLA, DFAC, AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, GLDM, DFUS, DFAX, VNQ, SCHO, SPY, J, NOW, OKE, QCOM, DTH, DIS, IJH, AMRN, DHS, DOL, ABBV, VZ, AMD, TXN, ORCL, EPD, ISHG, JXI, KMI, PFF, SCHD, VEU, VXF, AAL, GBDC, PM, UNP, LIN, MRK, INTC, BAC, ARCC, MO,
- Sold Out: QQQM, WTW, DFAU, SCHW, SPXC, VCIT, FDX, GPI, IBM, KEY, MAIN, APTV, TDOC, U, ONEQ, BARK,
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 7,161,884 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 3,599,474 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 3,095,480 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 421,789 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,141,930 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28. The stock is now traded at around $111.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,962 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83. The stock is now traded at around $243.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.48 and $251.02, with an estimated average price of $220.46. The stock is now traded at around $214.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 109.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,803 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 101.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,137 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 69.64%. The purchase prices were between $234.59 and $263.94, with an estimated average price of $246.44. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.87 and $30, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.74 and $165.02, with an estimated average price of $145.92.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $216.82 and $243.39, with an estimated average price of $228.91.Sold Out: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $75.69 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $88.05.Sold Out: SPX Corp (SPXC)
Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $51.83.
