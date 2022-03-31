Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys VMware Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

New Purchases: VMW, AEM, ED, GD, MMP, RTX, NRK, VOT, GE, EAD, PTRA, SHCR, NOVN, INVZ,

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Agnico Eagle Mines, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evanson Asset Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Evanson Asset Management, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 7,161,884 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 3,599,474 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 3,095,480 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 421,789 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,141,930 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.69 and $135.87, with an estimated average price of $121.28. The stock is now traded at around $111.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,962 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83. The stock is now traded at around $243.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.48 and $251.02, with an estimated average price of $220.46. The stock is now traded at around $214.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income . The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 109.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,803 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 101.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,769 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,137 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 69.64%. The purchase prices were between $234.59 and $263.94, with an estimated average price of $246.44. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.87 and $30, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.74 and $165.02, with an estimated average price of $145.92.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $216.82 and $243.39, with an estimated average price of $228.91.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $31.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $75.69 and $95.53, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $51.83.