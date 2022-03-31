Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Commercial Metals Co, Coterra Energy Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, McKesson Corp, Citrix Systems Inc

New Purchases: CMC, ICE, TXRH, IP, UMPQ, IJR, BC, TMO, DFS, GOOG, DO, AMP, ZTS,

CTRA, USB, WFC, SABR, CTSH, JBT, BRK.B, DIS, MINT, ATEN, BSV, AMZN, LEG, CAT, GILD, MDU, NWN, MDY, O, SHY, FB, YUM, WBA, ABBV, MLR, SHEL, SHEL, FPX, UNP, DEF, UNH, MCD, MDLZ, FMS, CSX, PARA, VTI, TJX, SCHV, TCHP, VB, SNAP, RTX, PEP, MRK, JPM, LLY, DEO, CME, BA, UHAL, Reduced Positions: SBUX, MCK, CTXS, AIN, CHKP, AAPL, PSA, MET, NUE, NTR, TSN, QCOM, HD, ZION, JNJ, COP, NTRS, RJF, SJM, SEDG, TGT, APLE, SCHW, BTZ, JLL, ZBRA, HLT, AMAT, BMY, NKE, VGT, USMV, APPF, TROW, STAG, V, DGX, ALL, BANR, CSCO, DLTR, EPD, WELL, HON, NSIT, MGA, MDT, ABT, HST, LULU, LOW, VLO, DLR, IYC, SCI, VO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Commercial Metals Co, Coterra Energy Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, McKesson Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Albany International Corp, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 251 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,121 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,619 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 30,401 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 59,164 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.41% Intel Corp (INTC) - 50,130 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,585 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.9, with an estimated average price of $129.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.21 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $85.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 1570.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 66.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 59,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 5466.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $53.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 1471.20%. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,105 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $81.79 and $93.12, with an estimated average price of $87.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $103.77 and $162.29, with an estimated average price of $128.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,633 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $23.72.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $54.76 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $57.94.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $75.45 and $90.46, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $74.08 and $93.14, with an estimated average price of $81.15.