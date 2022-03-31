Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Commercial Metals Co, Coterra Energy Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, McKesson Corp, Citrix Systems Inc

- New Purchases: CMC, ICE, TXRH, IP, UMPQ, IJR, BC, TMO, DFS, GOOG, DO, AMP, ZTS,
- Added Positions: CTRA, USB, WFC, SABR, CTSH, JBT, BRK.B, DIS, MINT, ATEN, BSV, AMZN, LEG, CAT, GILD, MDU, NWN, MDY, O, SHY, FB, YUM, WBA, ABBV, MLR, SHEL, SHEL, FPX, UNP, DEF, UNH, MCD, MDLZ, FMS, CSX, PARA, VTI, TJX, SCHV, TCHP, VB, SNAP, RTX, PEP, MRK, JPM, LLY, DEO, CME, BA, UHAL,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, MCK, CTXS, AIN, CHKP, AAPL, PSA, MET, NUE, NTR, TSN, QCOM, HD, ZION, JNJ, COP, NTRS, RJF, SJM, SEDG, TGT, APLE, SCHW, BTZ, JLL, ZBRA, HLT, AMAT, BMY, NKE, VGT, USMV, APPF, TROW, STAG, V, DGX, ALL, BANR, CSCO, DLTR, EPD, WELL, HON, NSIT, MGA, MDT, ABT, HST, LULU, LOW, VLO, DLR, IYC, SCI, VO,
- Sold Out: INFY, SRCL, USFR, IVW, SCHA, PDP, DWAS, NSA, VT, QDF, GINN, ONL, DTM, ALK, AY, PM, WTS, WMT, KSS, HPQ, FNF, MO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,121 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,619 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 30,401 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 59,164 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.41%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 50,130 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,585 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.9, with an estimated average price of $129.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,875 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.21 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $85.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 1570.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 66.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 59,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 5466.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.81 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $53.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 1471.20%. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,105 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $81.79 and $93.12, with an estimated average price of $87.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,787 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $103.77 and $162.29, with an estimated average price of $128.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,633 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $23.72.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $54.76 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $57.94.Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01.Sold Out: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $75.45 and $90.46, with an estimated average price of $82.47.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Cascade Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $74.08 and $93.14, with an estimated average price of $81.15.
