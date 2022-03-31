Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 3M Co, DocuSign Inc, Aon PLC, Sells AbbVie Inc, , General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: DOCU, AON, PHG, ZNGA, UL, BA, BBY, HBAN, ENR, TSLA, KBH, MDC, TCBK, BMRA, HP, NFLX, SAP, IGIB, CAG, TROW, RMCF, LEG, AEM, MANU,

DOCU, AON, PHG, ZNGA, UL, BA, BBY, HBAN, ENR, TSLA, KBH, MDC, TCBK, BMRA, HP, NFLX, SAP, IGIB, CAG, TROW, RMCF, LEG, AEM, MANU, Added Positions: MMM, C, SMG, FB, RBLX, FDX, MDT, MCHP, CLX, AAPL, INTC, PINS, PYPL, MSFT, SWM, EBAY, WBA, SBUX, DKNG, MSM, LOV, CMCSA, MEDS, VO, AMZN, SPOT, PARA, QQQ, TDS, VOO, VT, PRU, CAH, GS, GOOGL, IBM, TAK, VB, LYB, TWTR, ONEQ, ORCL, GOOG, HBI, VZ, SCHP, SNN, ACU, SCHF, CTRA, ADI, VONV, BIV, PRGO, CMBS, FLRN, IEF, LQD, PFF, SCHI, SPIP, VGSH, ATVI, BSV, SCHR, BAC, ICVT, GRFS, PII, QCOM, O,

ABBV, GSK, CSCO, RTX, PFE, PEP, BRK.B, NEM, EMR, KMB, AX, OZK, BHP, MRK, AMT, BNS, NKX, VALE, VIG, BMY, TRV, VCSH, MKL, EA, NLOK, ADM, PETS, ACN, SPLV, GGG, GILD, RPRX, VCIT, VMBS, AFL, HCI, VMW, GLT, ORI, CTXS, CVGW, AMGN, ALL, WSR, PGR, SABR, VSS, Sold Out: MNR, GD, NOC, D, COIN, LMT, FAT, FAT, OGN, MCK, WBS, BKH, CVS, KO, STZ, ABM, POR, XOM, MS, WM, WAT, MA, SCHW, HII, AGG, DFAT, AATC, AATC, VQS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, DocuSign Inc, Aon PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Zynga Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, , General Dynamics Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2022Q1, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,047 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,954 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 34,762 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,086 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) - 26,500 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.24 and $157.01, with an estimated average price of $114.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $261.88 and $326.39, with an estimated average price of $290.48. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $29.49 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,441 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 62,005 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,831 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.63 and $110.14, with an estimated average price of $99.09. The stock is now traded at around $94.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,238 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 76.31%. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,387 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 212.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,772 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $111.87 and $164.92, with an estimated average price of $140.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,899 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 331.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $60.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 103.24%. The purchase prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,390 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $204.92 and $247.29, with an estimated average price of $221.83.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $369.75 and $477.95, with an estimated average price of $412.35.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $251.05, with an estimated average price of $195.84.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.16 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $80.28.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57.