Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Plains GP Holdings LP, Salesforce Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ProShares Short QQQ, Crown Castle International Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Plains GP Holdings LP, Salesforce Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adobe Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ProShares Short QQQ, Crown Castle International Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2022Q1, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 491,059 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 1,210,494 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8546.39% ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 954,046 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 74,803 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 376,648 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 176,003 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Salesforce Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $195.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 8,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $169.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $434.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,702 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $418.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8546.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 1,210,494 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,957 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,544 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,262 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $261.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27. The stock is now traded at around $306.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $159.93 and $207.74, with an estimated average price of $177.85.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $158.25 and $186.1, with an estimated average price of $176.58.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $313.79 and $356.74, with an estimated average price of $333.89.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55.