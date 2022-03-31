Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Adams Wealth Management Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc

17 minutes ago
Investment company Adams Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Vivint Smart Home Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, HashiCorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Wealth Management. As of 2022Q1, Adams Wealth Management owns 70 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,508,333 shares, 44.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.14%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,337 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.58%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 446,818 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.01%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 444,176 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
  5. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 527,370 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $2124 and $2314, with an estimated average price of $2202.06. The stock is now traded at around $2160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,579 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Adams Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 109.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.08%. The holding were 2,508,333 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 120.01%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 446,818 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 81,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55.

Sold Out: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in HashiCorp Inc. The sale prices were between $32.45 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $58.24.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $108.28 and $136.29, with an estimated average price of $121.15.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44.



