Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MSCI Inc, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2022Q1, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,334 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,317 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,486 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,785 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 67,737 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2595.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57. The stock is now traded at around $160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 25,794 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2576.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.52 and $631.01, with an estimated average price of $525.51. The stock is now traded at around $514.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $456.63 and $595.58, with an estimated average price of $518.84. The stock is now traded at around $486.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.51 and $323.41, with an estimated average price of $289.47. The stock is now traded at around $288.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 8,828 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 27,366 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $20.65 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $26.71.

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $85.22, with an estimated average price of $79.28.