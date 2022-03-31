Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

16 minutes ago
Investment company Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Alphabet Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, MSCI Inc, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, TripAdvisor Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2022Q1, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,334 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,317 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,486 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,785 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  5. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 67,737 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2595.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57. The stock is now traded at around $160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 25,794 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2576.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.52 and $631.01, with an estimated average price of $525.51. The stock is now traded at around $514.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $456.63 and $595.58, with an estimated average price of $518.84. The stock is now traded at around $486.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.51 and $323.41, with an estimated average price of $289.47. The stock is now traded at around $288.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 8,828 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 27,366 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $20.65 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $26.71.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $85.22, with an estimated average price of $79.28.



