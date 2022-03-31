Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc Buys Allstate Corp, CVS Health Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, The Home Depot Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: ALL, MA, HCA, ACN, TSLA, CB, HBI, LEVI, ET, AAL, WYNN, NEE, AEP, ABBV, UBER, HUN, GLD,

Added Positions: CVS, AVGO, TMUS, EXPE, CRM, MRK, RCL, MDT, NSC, NVDA, AMZN, AMD, ANTM, CSCO, AXP, SHOP, ALLY, IBM, LULU, KO, F, SNAP, URI, GOOGL, UNH, DIS, UHS, XOM, LLY, CMCSA, BSX, FIVE, SNPS, EPD, SEE, ALB, SDY, KHC, LMT, VZ, TXN, NOC, T, LAMR, JCI, INTU, IP, ITW, HPQ, CAT, AAP,

Reduced Positions: JPM, HD, FB, ABT, BAC, EOG, TGT, COST, HON, MU, NKE, LIN, MCD, NFLX, ZTS, PANW, CMA, GS, PNC, IRM, JNJ, ULTA, ADBE, SPY, UPS, FDX, ROK, PM, PG, MO, GOOG, VNQ, VOO,

Sold Out: GM, BKNG, COF, AEO, DDOG, FCX, IWB, C, AOK, PFE, AA, VV, PYPL, DFS, SLB, CMI, QCOM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allstate Corp, CVS Health Corp, Broadcom Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, The Home Depot Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Abbott Laboratories, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc. As of 2022Q1, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atalanta+sosnoff+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,038,170 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,027,455 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 93,183 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,952 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 481,866 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.69 and $141.8, with an estimated average price of $125.51. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 326,678 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $347.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,713 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.85 and $267.17, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $258.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 80,178 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27. The stock is now traded at around $327.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,813 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $975.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,152 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 51,413 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 161.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $110.83, with an estimated average price of $105.03. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 698,602 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 163.95%. The purchase prices were between $533.23 and $670.92, with an estimated average price of $593.78. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 104,286 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 152.61%. The purchase prices were between $101.62 and $128.95, with an estimated average price of $119.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 497,859 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 504.57%. The purchase prices were between $157.01 and $213.8, with an estimated average price of $187.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 231,833 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce Inc by 48.63%. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $195.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 346,418 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,153,588 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $39.83 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $161.37, with an estimated average price of $146.17.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $118.76 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $146.35.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $36.04 and $51.93, with an estimated average price of $44.27.