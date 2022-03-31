Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys VanEck Merk Gold Trust, BP PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

New Purchases: OUNZ, SHY, TLT, KHC,

OUNZ, SHY, TLT, KHC, Added Positions: BP, XLP, C, INTC, SCHH, RIO, PEP, PRU, XLV, HON, LHX, BAC, COIN, NEM, FISV, VZ, DOW, ENPH, LYB, PM, NEO, BRK.B, DNP, WBDWV, LMT, LRCX, COST, JPM, NLY,

BP, XLP, C, INTC, SCHH, RIO, PEP, PRU, XLV, HON, LHX, BAC, COIN, NEM, FISV, VZ, DOW, ENPH, LYB, PM, NEO, BRK.B, DNP, WBDWV, LMT, LRCX, COST, JPM, NLY, Reduced Positions: LULU, FB, ADBE, IEF, PHYS, ABMD, WSM, PFE, TJX, LNG, ALB, IVOL, HOLX, FCX, T, ETN, ECPG, SBUX, AVGO, CVX, LLY, USB, CIEN, USMV,

LULU, FB, ADBE, IEF, PHYS, ABMD, WSM, PFE, TJX, LNG, ALB, IVOL, HOLX, FCX, T, ETN, ECPG, SBUX, AVGO, CVX, LLY, USB, CIEN, USMV, Sold Out: KRBN, FTNT, PYPL, XLK, NVDA, XLY, TECH, NOW, VNQ, TSLA,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Merk Gold Trust, BP PLC, ISHARES TRUST, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Adobe Inc, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,378 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 66,307 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,511 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 26,456 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,400 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,670 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,252 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.46 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $137.54. The stock is now traded at around $123.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BP PLC by 78.25%. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,089 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $78.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,394 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 121.78%. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 96.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,693 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.26.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $269.72 and $347.48, with an estimated average price of $310.78.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95.