Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Imperial Oil, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells 3M Co, Mondelez International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Imperial Oil, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells 3M Co, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rempart Asset Management Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Rempart Asset Management Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 48,717 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,641 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 45,666 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 182,265 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 203,231 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%

Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.45 and $48.32, with an estimated average price of $42.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.93 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,823 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $59.12 and $68.36, with an estimated average price of $65.15.