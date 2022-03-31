Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Imperial Oil, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Sells 3M Co, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: IMO,
- Added Positions: V, INTC, BEPC, VZ, TRP,
- Reduced Positions: COST, MSFT, TMO, LOW, CNQ, BMO, CNI, TD, WFC, SU, HD, JNJ, ROP, RY, BDX, TU, PG, EMR, BRK.B, TRMB,
- Sold Out: MMM, MDLZ,
For the details of Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rempart+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 48,717 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,641 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 45,666 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 182,265 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 203,231 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.45 and $48.32, with an estimated average price of $42.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $31.93 and $43.8, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,823 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $59.12 and $68.36, with an estimated average price of $65.15.
