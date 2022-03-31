Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Unity Software Inc

17 minutes ago
Investment company VERITY Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Unity Software Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VERITY Wealth Advisors. As of 2022Q1, VERITY Wealth Advisors owns 63 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VERITY Wealth Advisors
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 112,589 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,667 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 123,010 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 104,875 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.83%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 80,145 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 39,804 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,696 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 61.58%. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,583 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,708 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $74.35 and $138.65, with an estimated average price of $103.74.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $64.



