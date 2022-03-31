Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Enhancing Capital LLC Buys Cummins Inc, Garmin, Autodesk Inc

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Enhancing Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, Garmin, Autodesk Inc, Ferrari NV, YETI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enhancing Capital LLC. As of 2022Q1, Enhancing Capital LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enhancing Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enhancing+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Enhancing Capital LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,890 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio.
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 55,799 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,490 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 20,550 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 30,300 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Enhancing Capital LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $189.6 and $237.54, with an estimated average price of $216.62. The stock is now traded at around $192.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,857 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Enhancing Capital LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 184.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.64 and $133.57, with an estimated average price of $120.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Enhancing Capital LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $181.48 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $223.56. The stock is now traded at around $220.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,949 shares as of 2022-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Enhancing Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Enhancing Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Enhancing Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Enhancing Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Enhancing Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles