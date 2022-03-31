Enhancing Capital LLC Buys Cummins Inc, Garmin, Autodesk Inc

New Purchases: ADSK, YETI, EPD, TRV,

ADSK, YETI, EPD, TRV, Added Positions: CMI, GRMN, RACE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Garmin, Autodesk Inc, Ferrari NV, YETI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enhancing Capital LLC. As of 2022Q1, Enhancing Capital LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,890 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 55,799 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,490 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 20,550 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 30,300 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Enhancing Capital LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Enhancing Capital LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $189.6 and $237.54, with an estimated average price of $216.62. The stock is now traded at around $192.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,857 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Enhancing Capital LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 184.62%. The purchase prices were between $108.64 and $133.57, with an estimated average price of $120.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Enhancing Capital LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $181.48 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $223.56. The stock is now traded at around $220.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,949 shares as of 2022-03-31.