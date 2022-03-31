Arden Trust Co Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: CHK, CMS, SIX, U, EEFT, BKR, URI, SEDG, DOCS, WPM, BLMN,

CHK, CMS, SIX, U, EEFT, BKR, URI, SEDG, DOCS, WPM, BLMN, Added Positions: JNK, VOO, LVHI, CACG, INTC, MUB, SRE, SPGI, LQD, USIG, VZ, EQT, TFI, PZA, MTCH, SU, ACN, ENB, PYPL, SCHD, HUBS, WBND, CCI, QUAL, CHTR, CRWD, PODD, TRP, CP, SLB, ETSY, NFLX, DOCU, GE, PBA, FIS, ISRG, TTE, CNHI, CTVA, KMI, SPLK, COTY, VMC, VGSH, TXG, BEPC, LYFT, CWEN, D, FISV, EXC, ETR, PPG, DISH, ETN, SBNY, DXCM, WMB, BDX, MNST, LNG, CRL, CSX, BXP, NEE, BBVA, OMF, MA, GM, PAC, UL, PM, PWR, LIN, NGG, SYF, VST, DTE, PNC, WM, WDAY, VIG, UBER, GT,

AGG, VTI, EFA, AAPL, MSFT, BND, HD, UNH, AVGO, STX, TEL, LVHD, NOC, NXPI, VWO, WDC, MDT, QCOM, SO, FB, LLY, GD, JNJ, JCI, PFE, TGT, ASML, ADSK, CSCO, XOM, LHX, JPM, DIS, ULTA, TWTR, ALC, DLB, FCX, PXD, RTX, CVX, WOLF, IBM, MCD, MRK, PG, TMUS, OTIS, CB, AMAT, BRK.B, LOW, ORCL, PEG, TMO, WMT, WFC, ZTS, MMM, ADP, SCHW, KO, COP, DE, IONS, NVDA, PEP, TXN, USB, UPS, LBRDK, TEAM, SE, IWF, SQLV, AMGN, BK, BIIB, BA, BMY, CVS, DD, DUK, EMR, EXPE, GILD, ITW, MMC, MLM, MSI, NKE, PAYX, PGR, CRM, SONY, TRV, TSCO, VRTX, GWW, ANTM, PANW, LSXMK, VRT, GH, VEA, CRH, CME, CL, ED, WBDWV, EQIX, GATX, IMGN, MTB, NTAP, NSC, NVO, ON, TJX, TRI, WY, ST, APTV, PNR, SFM, MUSA, REYN, BIV, IGSB, VXUS, Sold Out: AMZN, ALEX, ABBV, AMT, AXP, AIG, T, APO, ADBE, APD, AZO, INFO, ABT, COF, AAP, CTXS, AES, MO, AMH, GOOGL, AEP, GOOG, BMRN, BABA, CRNC, BSV, LSXMA, DOW, PATH, TOL, SWK, ROST, KIM, FAST, COST, IWS, SHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, Intel Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2022Q1, Arden Trust Co owns 266 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 916,165 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% Matson Inc (MATX) - 229,559 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,941 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.55% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,982 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.49% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 171,907 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3045.60%

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.04 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $73.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.64 and $46.76, with an estimated average price of $42.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.35 and $138.65, with an estimated average price of $103.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,053 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,469 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3045.60%. The purchase prices were between $99.21 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 171,907 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201.55%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 42,941 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid by 430.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 115,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 303.70%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.65 and $168.12, with an estimated average price of $143.5. The stock is now traded at around $168.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.06.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $54.67 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $60.18.