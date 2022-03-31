Arden Trust Co Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: CHK, CMS, SIX, U, EEFT, BKR, URI, SEDG, DOCS, WPM, BLMN,
- Added Positions: JNK, VOO, LVHI, CACG, INTC, MUB, SRE, SPGI, LQD, USIG, VZ, EQT, TFI, PZA, MTCH, SU, ACN, ENB, PYPL, SCHD, HUBS, WBND, CCI, QUAL, CHTR, CRWD, PODD, TRP, CP, SLB, ETSY, NFLX, DOCU, GE, PBA, FIS, ISRG, TTE, CNHI, CTVA, KMI, SPLK, COTY, VMC, VGSH, TXG, BEPC, LYFT, CWEN, D, FISV, EXC, ETR, PPG, DISH, ETN, SBNY, DXCM, WMB, BDX, MNST, LNG, CRL, CSX, BXP, NEE, BBVA, OMF, MA, GM, PAC, UL, PM, PWR, LIN, NGG, SYF, VST, DTE, PNC, WM, WDAY, VIG, UBER, GT,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, VTI, EFA, AAPL, MSFT, BND, HD, UNH, AVGO, STX, TEL, LVHD, NOC, NXPI, VWO, WDC, MDT, QCOM, SO, FB, LLY, GD, JNJ, JCI, PFE, TGT, ASML, ADSK, CSCO, XOM, LHX, JPM, DIS, ULTA, TWTR, ALC, DLB, FCX, PXD, RTX, CVX, WOLF, IBM, MCD, MRK, PG, TMUS, OTIS, CB, AMAT, BRK.B, LOW, ORCL, PEG, TMO, WMT, WFC, ZTS, MMM, ADP, SCHW, KO, COP, DE, IONS, NVDA, PEP, TXN, USB, UPS, LBRDK, TEAM, SE, IWF, SQLV, AMGN, BK, BIIB, BA, BMY, CVS, DD, DUK, EMR, EXPE, GILD, ITW, MMC, MLM, MSI, NKE, PAYX, PGR, CRM, SONY, TRV, TSCO, VRTX, GWW, ANTM, PANW, LSXMK, VRT, GH, VEA, CRH, CME, CL, ED, WBDWV, EQIX, GATX, IMGN, MTB, NTAP, NSC, NVO, ON, TJX, TRI, WY, ST, APTV, PNR, SFM, MUSA, REYN, BIV, IGSB, VXUS,
- Sold Out: AMZN, ALEX, ABBV, AMT, AXP, AIG, T, APO, ADBE, APD, AZO, INFO, ABT, COF, AAP, CTXS, AES, MO, AMH, GOOGL, AEP, GOOG, BMRN, BABA, CRNC, BSV, LSXMA, DOW, PATH, TOL, SWK, ROST, KIM, FAST, COST, IWS, SHO,
- ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 916,165 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
- Matson Inc (MATX) - 229,559 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,941 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.55%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,982 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.49%
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 171,907 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3045.60%
Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.04 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $73.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Arden Trust Co initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.64 and $46.76, with an estimated average price of $42.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.35 and $138.65, with an estimated average price of $103.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,053 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,469 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Arden Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3045.60%. The purchase prices were between $99.21 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 171,907 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201.55%. The purchase prices were between $381.42 and $437.78, with an estimated average price of $408.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 42,941 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid (LVHI)
Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid by 430.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 115,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 303.70%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $109.17 and $115.66, with an estimated average price of $112.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.65 and $168.12, with an estimated average price of $143.5. The stock is now traded at around $168.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09.Sold Out: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)
Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.06.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $226.87 and $286.38, with an estimated average price of $243.87.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $54.67 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $60.18.
