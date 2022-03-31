Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: SCHX, HLT, ABNB, SFT, DKNG, FOXA, DELL, NIO, SPOT, CVNA, LITE, W, ALLY, FTSM, VEEV, BURL, WDAY, NOW, ACRX, XSPA, CBOE, VRSK, BUD, RWO, XMLV, XLC, VXUS, VT, VNQI, VCR, UDOW, TDIV, STIP, SCHP, FDT, PDBC, NOBL, MINT, MGV, IXN, IWR, IJS, IEI, GUNR, OCSL, CTSH, MFC, KR, KNX, ISRG, MNST, FLS, EXPE, EL, EFX, DLTR, DAR, SPGI, CNC, CTRA, BSX, BWA, AZN, HES, DOX, AMRN, ATVI, ASML, SWK, MSCI, TEL, IBKR, POR, HEI.A, WHR, WPP, UGI, TSN, TYL, AES, SCCO, POOL, R, ROP, PVH, OSK, ODFL, NEWT, NEM, MSI,

IGLB, PLYM, MAIN, GM, IG, IWM, HTGC, SPLB, ARCC, ILTB, WDC, IUSB, IVV, TAP, BCO, ANGL, CR, VTRS, PRU, WRK, IRT, ROKU, JNK, REZ, SJNK, SPY, GPS, SYF, AGG, BIZD, PFF, CSX, NEE, GPN, UNH, AWF, FFC, BLV, JPST, PAUG, QQQ, SPXL, VDC, AMD, A, ADC, MO, BAC, BLK, BMY, FUN, CMP, STZ, COST, DVN, EQR, F, FSP, FCX, GPI, PEAK, HIW, HD, SVC, HBAN, TT, IRM, SJM, JPM, JCI, MRK, MU, MSFT, NHI, OLP, PPL, PAYX, PG, PGR, O, SLB, SRE, SIRI, SBUX, TROW, TJX, TGT, TR, VTR, VZ, VNO, WPC, WM, WFC, WMB, ZBH, MA, BX, PM, KAR, WSR, SBRA, NMFC, MOS, TCPC, NCLH, IQV, FSK, BABA, SHOP, RACE, RMR, TWLO, CRSP, BHF, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, OGN, BBRE, CWB, DVY, EFG, EFV, GLDM, GVI, HDV, IEF, IEFA, IJH, IVW, IWP, IWS, IWX, IWY, LVHI, SCZ, SHY, SPDV, USIG, VEA, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VIG, VMBS, VO, VOE, VTWO, VYM, XLI, Sold Out: PTON, PNR, EARN, NEP, CZR, KEYS, TLRY, TLRY, TDOC, TTD, APPN, RVLV, ENPH, AOUT, BUZZ, EDEN, IWN, MJ, SCHO, VBK, VPU, XLK, UAA, AN, CLF, INFO, IONS, NTAP, PSEC, SWBI, RIOT, WST, XLNX, RDS.B, TAK, STWD, CIT, GNRC, FRC, APTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Unilever PLC, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, sells iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc, General Motors Co, Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 933 stocks with a total value of $869 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,077,688 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 1,894,667 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 2,043,779 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) - 880,584 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,653,125 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $74.28 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $78.33. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $43.47 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Ryder System Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $84.42, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.42 and $630.14, with an estimated average price of $559.75. The stock is now traded at around $511.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.04 and $20.74, with an estimated average price of $19.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,137,063 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 232055.17%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,325 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 5146.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,722 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 600,185 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 202,897 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 161,976 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.9 and $61.33, with an estimated average price of $50.78.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $53.5 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $53.5.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $28.73.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $110.99, with an estimated average price of $99.73.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $4.88 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.28.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $18.08.