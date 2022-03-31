Addison Capital Co Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Mueller Industries Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells , PPL Corp,

New Purchases: BBN, MLI, WOLF, CRWD, AMD, WBS, NEE, ADM, CF, LIN, GOLD, LHX,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Mueller Industries Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells , PPL Corp, , , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2022Q1, Addison Capital Co owns 138 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 197,594 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,130 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,698 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28% Sea Ltd (SE) - 58,387 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 44,762 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $23.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 123,930 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $62.24, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 34,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $121.7, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87. The stock is now traded at around $216.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,843 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 324.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,058 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 42.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 82,375 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 66.65%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,278 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $385.67 and $607.59, with an estimated average price of $484.32. The stock is now traded at around $454.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $25.45 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.29 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $56.96.