Addison Capital Co Buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Mueller Industries Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells , PPL Corp,

17 minutes ago
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Addison Capital Co (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Mueller Industries Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells , PPL Corp, , , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2022Q1, Addison Capital Co owns 138 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Addison Capital Co
  1. Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 197,594 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,130 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,698 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 58,387 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 44,762 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.63 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $23.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 123,930 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $62.24, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 34,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $121.7, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87. The stock is now traded at around $216.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $107.81, with an estimated average price of $101.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,843 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 324.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,058 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 42.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 82,375 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 66.65%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,278 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $385.67 and $607.59, with an estimated average price of $484.32. The stock is now traded at around $454.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: (XLNX)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $25.45 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.2.

Sold Out: (STL)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.29 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Sold Out: (MNR)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $56.96.



