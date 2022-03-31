Stone Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

New Purchases: IGSB, IVW, VOOV, IXUS, IJT, IWN, IGIB, VTIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone Asset Management Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Stone Asset Management Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 89,607 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 63,391 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 305,208 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 56,778 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 233,262 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stone Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 233,262 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 54,002 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.96 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $148.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 20,405 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $72.2, with an estimated average price of $67.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 40,952 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.95 and $139.92, with an estimated average price of $125.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 21,267 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.76 and $168.66, with an estimated average price of $158.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 739.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.96 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,110 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.54 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $66.84 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,458 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $224.28 and $282.83, with an estimated average price of $246.23. The stock is now traded at around $237.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 124.28%. The purchase prices were between $115.14 and $134.62, with an estimated average price of $125.47. The stock is now traded at around $120.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Stone Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.21.

Stone Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Stone Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Stone Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08.